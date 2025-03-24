$120,000,000 Heat star speaks out on matchup against former teammate Jimmy Butler: Got bigger things to worry about"

When asked about the upcoming Jimmy Butler vs. Golden State Warriors matchup, Tyler Herro focused on how the struggling Miami Heat have a job to do after their torrid 10-game losing streak. The guard and former Sixth Man, who is worth a $120,000,000 contract with the Heat, was more focused on the side bouncing back than the contest against their former franchise cornerstone.

Ad

On Sunday, the Heat finally snapped their losing skid with a comprehensive 122-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Kaseya Center. Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Heat with a 42-point outburst, while Herro had 29 points. The win was much-needed for the hosts, who sit 10th in the East and have their playoff hopes hanging by a thin thread.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Herro decided to focus on what the Heat must do to keep their playoff aspirations alive:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’ll be fun. It’s another game for us honestly. We just came off a 10 game losing streak, we’ve got bigger things to worry about. Obviously Jimmy’s coming back here, but it’s a regular game.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Butler was one of the major trades that went down during the trade deadline after the shock Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. The Warriors acquired the veteran forward by sending Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick from Golden State, and Davion Mitchell from the Toronto Raptors as part of a three-team trade.

The relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Heat hit an all-time low when the team suspended the forward several times for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team." Upon being traded to Golden State, Butler inked a two-year, $121 million extension with the side.

Ad

Jimmy Butler plays down the much-awaited Heat vs Warriors showdown

On his part, Jimmy Butler played down the hyped Heat vs Warriors matchup saying it was just another game. Per USA Today:

"We was alright," Butler said of his tenure with the Heat. "We didn't win nothing like we were supposed to. So, I don't know, we made some cool runs. We had some fun. I think that's all we did."

Ad

He further added that he had moved on from the trade:

"Yeah, I was traded from there, yada, yada, yada," Butler said. "Yeah, it didn't end the way that people wanted to, yada yada yada. But that's so far behind me now. I don't even think about it. I don't pay attention to nothing except for the trajectory of this squad."

Unlike the Heat who need to virtually win every game to avoid the play-in and finish better in the standings, the Warriors are a better-placed side as they sit sixth in the West with a 41-30 record. A win against Jimmy Butler's former team keeps them in the hunt for a top-five berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.