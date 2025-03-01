$140,000,000 ex-NBA champ makes pointed remarks as Joel Embiid's season gets shutdown with disappointing news

On Friday, the basketball world was hit with a major Joel Embiid update. After playing in just 19 games this season, the former MVP has been shut down for the remainder of the campaign. Following the news, one former NBA champion took to social media to give his thoughts on the situation.

Ad

Since suffering a knee injury towards the end of last season, Embiid has continued to deal with lingering effects. It resulted in him being sidelined to open the 2024-25 campaign and rarely being a consistent presence in the lineup.

With the long view in mind, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to shut Embiid down. On Saturday, Dwight Howard took to X (formerly Twitter) to come to his defense. He brought up the star big man's comments at the beginning of the season and his notable injury history.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When the man tell you his situation listen Joel said he wasn’t going to play back to backs to prevent this now he out the whole season … yall forgot he missed 2 seasons before he was even a rookie?" Howard tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Howard, whose net worth has ballooned to $140 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) since his NBA career began in 2004, had a brief up-close view of Embiid and what he goes through. After winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020, he signed a one-year deal with the Sixers in free agency.

Patrick Beverley posts heartfelt message to Joel Embiid following injury news

Dwight Howard was not the only one to give his thoughts on Joel Embiid following his season-ending update. Another former teammate of Embiid also took to social media with a heartfelt message.

Ad

Patrick Beverley has been active in the world of podcasting. On Friday, he made a post from his show's account to react to the Embiid news. He is hoping for a speedy recovery for the All-Star big man and wants the basketball world to remember what a dominant force he is when healthy.

"Get better big fella Let’s not forget how Joel Embiid dominated the NBA when healthy and helped USA bring home gold this past summer!" the Pat Bev Pod tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beverley briefly played alongside Embiid on the Sixers after signing with the team in the 2023 offseason. He spent over half a season there before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline.

With his season officially over, Embiid ends the year with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. This news is the latest blow in a season that has fallen short of expectations for the Sixers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.