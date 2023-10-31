"$140 million, Jordan Poole is an expensive joke": Wizards guard trolled by NBA fandom following another Shaqtin-a-Fool moment vs Celtics

Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards had another Shaqtin-a-Fool moment against the Boston Celtics. Poole was on a transition drive when he was confronted by Celtics' big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards guard opted to take the ball out to the arc and proceed to throw a casual 3-point shot. To Poole's dismay, Porzingis blocked the shot resulting in hilarious reactions from online fans.

To add, the turnover turned into a Boston-made basket on the other end. This is the second time in as many games Poole is having a laughable moment. He attempted a Steph-curry-like turnaround 3 but missed hilariously during the Wizards 113-106 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are some reactions after his second embarrassing moment:

Earlier in Oct. 2022, Jordan Poole's former team, Golden State Warriors signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension. The guard was traded away to the Washington Wizards earlier this offseason by the Golden State.

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma key to the Wizards success

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are the duo expected to lead the Wizards 2023-2024 campaign. In their home opener against the Grizzlies Poole finished the first half with 10 points and Kuzma with seven points. Corey Kispert kept the team within striking distance with 22 points in the first half.

The Poole-Kuzma pairing came out firing in the second half, with Poole instantly hitting a three-pointer on his first possession of the half. Then he assisted Kuzma in an electrifying alley-oop worthy of the highlight reel. Poole finished with a game-high 27 points, four rebounds and two assists

“That was an amazing play," Kuzma said reporters about the alley-oop play. "It was tough. It was huge coming out of the gate, especially in the third quarter. I think it gave us a lot of momentum.”

The two have developed a close friendship away from basketball,

“Off the court I love him. He's a great dude. We live down the street from each other. We’re always talking and communicating and trying to figure it out," Kuzma added.

The new-look Wizards will be looking for their young stars to provide a spark during the season after they let go of their former star Bradley Beal in the offseason. If Poole and Kuzma can play at an All-Star level, the Wizards could have a young core to build around in the future.