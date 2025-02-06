$150,500,000 NBA star drops one-word reaction on Paige Bueckers' 'surprise'

Paige Bueckers is projected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft after her final season with Connecticut. Bueckers became one of the most recognizable women’s basketball players last year and is expected to lead the Huskies to another promising season before she moves on to the pros.

Bueckers posted some snaps from her senior season on her Instagram account on Thursday, showing off the team’s camaraderie and some scenes from her pregame training sessions.

“Swipe to the end for a surprise🫣,” Bueckers captioned.

With her star power, Bueckers has attracted the attention of several professional players, including Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who commented on her post with a one-word reaction.

“Bahhhhh🐐,” Suggs wrote.

Jalen Suggs' IG comment (image credit: instagram/paigebueckers)

Bueckers and Suggs have been friends since they were in elementary school. They grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and their tandem was coined "JalenPaige."

The two are carving their paths in their basketball careers, with Suggs being one of the cornerstones of the Orlando Magic, after signing a five-year, $150,500,000 contract last offseason. In his fourth campaign in the NBA, Suggs is averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Bueckers is posting 19.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.2 apg for UConn this season.

Paige Bueckers and Jalen Suggs support each other in their basketball careers

Paige Bueckers and Jalen Suggs' friendship is deeply rooted in their competitiveness and drive to be better. By having each other, the two have a solid support system as they take their basketball careers forward.

In an interview with ESPN in 2020, Bueckers revealed how special Suggs has been in her basketball journey as the Orlando Magic guard has been a constant believer in her abilities.

“We're harder on ourselves and we know that," Bueckers said. "We both know we're not going to be perfect, but we just try to stay positive as much as we can.

“It helps to have that person to lean on, knowing he goes through the same things I do. He's my biggest fan, and I'm his biggest fan," she added.

As they continue their careers, Bueckers and Suggs remain avid supporters of each other. That support is expected to be carried over when Bueckers gets drafted in the WNBA.

