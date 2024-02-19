"2 for 1 analytics": Luka Doncic sarcastically responds to poor shot at halftime of NBA All-Star game

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic offered a humorous explanation for his perplexing shot right before halftime of the 2024 NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

With 33 seconds remaining in the first half and an almost full shot clock, the Slovenian player launched a shot from the 3-point line of the opposite court, which ended up hitting the backboard of the Western Conference team.

Humorously, Luka Doncic tweeted during halftime to explain his shot:

“2 for 1 .. analytics 😎,” he said.

In basketball, the two-for-one strategy is a tactical approach used by teams to maximize their scoring potential before the end of a quarter or half.

The concept revolves around the idea of the team with possession of the ball quickly executing a play to take advantage of the dwindling game clock. By doing so, they aim to get off two shots – hence the name "two-for-one."

That allows them to score additional points and potentially swing the momentum in their favor heading into the next period. The strategy requires precise timing and execution to ensure that both shots are of high quality to increase the team's chances of scoring.

Doncic may have felt the need to take the shot and get hot because he had only scored two points by halftime.

He was named to his fifth All-Star Game appearance, having averaged 34.2 points per game, the highest in the league, along with 9.5 assists per game, ranking third in the league, and 8.8 rebounds, which is in the top 20 in the league.

Luka Doncic hits crazy shot during All-Star Game practice

Despite missing his attempt at the All-Star Game, Luka Doncic showcased his talent by converting a trick shot during practice on Saturday.

Doncic was being interviewed by Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively in Indianapolis when he decided to entertain the crowd. Standing near half court, he took a shot by the ball rack, looking at Lively and casually calling out "bounce" before lofting a high-arcing shot that took a high bounce off the court and went into the basket.

Doncic attempted the shot again, but the second time, he missed everything and only had a laugh about it. While his All-Star experience may be filled with laughter, once it's over, Luka Doncic will shift his focus to propelling the Mavericks to a better record.

Currently the seventh seed with a 32-23 record, the team made key acquisitions at the trade deadline, adding PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to bolster their frontcourt.