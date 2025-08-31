  • home icon
  • "2.9 to be a cheerleader": Fans abuzz as Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee return kills all Giannis trade chatter

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 31, 2025 19:20 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks front office has been working tirelessly to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Their latest move was re-signing his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, a decision that has many fans convinced Giannis will remain with the team for the 2025–26 season.

Shams Charania reported that Thanasis agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract.

“Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X. “Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season.”
The reactions online came quickly. Many believed the Bucks only spent the money to keep Giannis happy, with little expectation that Thanasis would be part of Doc Rivers’ rotation.

“2.9 to be a cheerleader,” @DailyLeBR0N wrote.
“I am just as valuable to the bucks as thanasis and he’s getting paid 3 million dollars,” @WRLDofMaye said.
“Bucks doing everything to keep Giannis,” @TenDeep_ said.
“I have never seen more nepotism in my life,” @frappharden wrote.
“$2.9M for Thanasis means Giannis is fully bought in. Bucks keeping family together - classic market inefficiency most teams miss. Smart play by Milwaukee's front office. This isn't just a roster move, it's cultural capital,” @bets_liam wrote.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future was under heavy speculation after the Bucks’ 2024-2025 campaign ended, with rumors linking him to other contenders. But his brother's re-signing makes it clear that the Greek Freak would like to stay in Milwaukee.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo announces return to Milwaukee using a Michael Jordan-style message

Michael Jordan stunned the sports world in 1995 when he chose to step out of retirement. His announcement was a direct, yet effective, message through a press release:

“I’m back.”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo borrowed that same iconic phrase. While he never retired, he announced his return by sharing a photo from the Bucks’ 2021 championship ring ceremony, alongside his brother Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed his support by reposting the photo to his Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@giannis_an34)
Thanasis missed last season but previously played five years in Milwaukee, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He is suiting up for the Greek national team at EuroBasket 2025.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

