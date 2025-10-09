  • home icon
  "2 extra inches don't mean shiiiiiii" - NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama's 6-foot-6 draftmate dunking all over Spurs superstar

"2 extra inches don't mean shiiiiiii" - NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama's 6-foot-6 draftmate dunking all over Spurs superstar

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:42 GMT
NBA fans react to Victor Wembanyama's 6-foot-6 draftmate dunking all over Spurs superstar. (Photo: IMAGN)

Victor Wembanyama got caught by draftmate and Miami Heat swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. with a dunk in Wednesday's preseason game. NBA fans were all over the viral slam, though it was a divided reaction due to Jaquez's forearm getting in the way of Wembanyama's block.

With less than a minute left in the first quarter, Kaspas Jakucionis drove to the basket to draw the San Antonio Spurs' defense. Jakucionis attracted three Spurs players to the paint, allowing Jaquez to make the right cut toward the basket.

The 6-foot-6 swingman got the ball and slammed the ball on Wembanyama. He did extend his arm on the dunk, swiping away Wemby's arm to keep him from blocking his shot.

also-read-trending Trending
NBA fans reacted to Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s dunk on Victor Wembanyama. Some were impressed by Jaquez going "over" a 7-foot-5 big man with long arms, while others were quick to dismiss it because it was more of a dunk by.

Here are some of the comments.

Victor Wembanyama and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were part of the 2023 NBA draft class. Wembanyama was selected first by the San Antonio Spurs, while Jaquez was the 18th pick by the Miami Heat. Wemby went on to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, with Jaquez being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

While Jaquez had a great rookie campaign, he regressed in his sophomore year. His minutes dropped from 28.2 per game as a rookie to just 20.7 last season. With Tyler Herro out for the first couple of months of the season, Jaquez has the opportunity to earn more playing time.

Victor Wembanyama scores 10 points in Spurs' win over Heat

The San Antonio Spurs improved to 2-0 in the NBA preseason with a 112-107 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Spurs had an easier time against the Guangzhou Loong Lions in their preseason debut, though it's all about finding the right rotations for the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama played 22 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and two blocks. He went 4-for-9 from the field and struggled with taking care of the ball, with five turnovers. Keldon Johnson had a team-high 19 points to lead the Spurs to victory.

On the other hand, the Heat dropped to 0-3 in the postseason, but Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware showed up. Jaquez had 19 points and three rebounds, while Ware put up 29 points and 12 rebounds. Both players came off the bench.

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

