“2 little last year”: Patrick Beverley trolls Austin Reaves minutes after demolishing Lakers by 44 points

Patrick Beverley kept receipts of his on-court battle with Austin Reaves in their previous game. Beverley was with the Chicago Bulls at the time, fresh of a move from the LA Lakers. However, that didn't stop the three-time All-Defensive guard from hitting ex-teammate LeBron James with a 'too small' celebration.

Beverley got the better of James and the Lakers in that first game, but on the back end of the two-game mini-series, LA got him back. More specifically, it was Reaves who avenged the disrespect from Beverley for James. Reaves returned the favor to Beverley and hit him with a 'too small.'

Beverley revisited the incident while retweeting a video of him pulling the stops on Reaves during Monday's game between the Lakers and Sixers.

"He hit me with the 2 little last year. Noted," Beverley tweeted.

Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves reignited the fiery exchange on Monday as they got into it after the former got a crucial stop against the Lakers guard. Beverley bumped into Reaves and taunted him during that play.

Patrick Beverley gets the last laugh as Sixers smoke Lakers in 44-point blowout win

Patrick Beverley owned the bragging rights after the Philadelphia 76ers decimated the LA Lakers by 44 points on Monday. The Sixers got the party started with a barrage of 3-pointers late in the first quarter and never looked back. Philly made 22 3-pointers, 12 in the first half, as the Sixers won 138-94.

It was its biggest margin of win over the Lakers, who haven't won a game against the Sixers on the road since 2017. Former Laker Beverley made four shots from deep on eight attempts for 12 points.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were the key architects of the win. The Sixers' one-two punch scored 31 and 30 points apiece. Embiid shot 60.0%, while Maxey made 45.0% of his shots, including five 3-pointers. Embiid recorded his first triple-double of the season and sixth of his career.

LeBron James scored 18 points on 66.7% shooting, while Anthony Davis finished with 17 points on 50.0% shooting. The Lakers couldn't do much to limit the Sixers' clinical offense or response with an efficient game to make this a close contest.

He had 11 rebounds and 11 assists to go with his 30 points. The Philadelphia 76ers have improved to 12-5 on the season, while the LA Lakers have dropped to 10-8.