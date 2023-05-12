“2 MVPs he had are not a fluke” – Jalen Rose believes Nikola Jokic has earned ‘Superstar’ status

Nikola Jokic showed everyone last night why the Denver Nuggets were able to capture the top spot in the Western Conference by eliminating the Phoenix Suns. After their dominating win, former NBA player Jalen Rose took his time to praise the two-time MVP and his team for their continued dominance in the West.

Rose has continued to be a fan of Jokic, especially after their dominating win last night. Following their win, the former Indiana Pacers star explained why the Serbian center should now be considered a superstar. He even went as far as using last night's win as proof that his two MVP awards aren't flukes.

"The Joker has graduated to superstar status." Rose said.

"The two MVPs he have are not a fluke. He's the most unstoppable offensive force in the game because he can get you 30 points with efficiency, gonna get you double digit rebounds and control the game as a point center."

Jalen Rose @JalenRose Nikola Jokić has graduated to SUPERSTAR status. Nikola Jokić has graduated to SUPERSTAR status. https://t.co/s9OwT7NMfU

"The Denver Nuggets are deep, they're gonna have homecourt advantage. It's an advantage playing with their home altitude. It's gonna be tough for any team to beat these Denver Nuggets."

The Joker had 32 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists in 72.2% shooting from the field and 100% from the charity stripe. His outstanding performance led to a blowout win to eliminate Phoenix and advance into the conference finals. They'll have ample time to rest and prepare against which team between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors they'll get matched up against.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray contributed big-time to help Denver advance to the next round of the playoffs. KCP poured in 21 points and five rebounds, while Murray scored 26 points last night. Their offense was too much for the Suns to handle.

Jamal Murray shares what he enjoys about playing with Nikola Jokic

The duo of Nikola Jokic and Murray is one of the most effective pairs in the NBA right now. Both players can score at an elite level and aren't shy in sharing the rock when needed. Following their 25-point win against Phoenix, the Nuggets' point guard shared what he enjoys the most when playing with the five-time All-Star.

"We're just both unselfish. It may not be our night, but he'll find you. If something's open, when we run plays, we're looking for different things, we're just making reads being unselfish on the play." Murray said.

"For seven years now, we've playing playing together and it's a lot of fun."

