"2 seasons without a facescan to pushing 90" - Fans in awe of Lakers' Austin Reaves' NBA2K ratings bump amid breakout year

This week, NBA 2k rolled out an all-new player ratings update, which sees Austin Reaves bumped to an all-time high of 87 overall. When the game was first released, Reaves was an 81, and when 2k rolled out the Jan. 10 update, he was bumped to 83.

Ad

He remained there until the March 6 update, which saw him increase to an 85 overall. As part of the game's update on Thursday, Reaves received an all-time high rating. He was once a 74 overall in NBA 2k22.

As part of the ratings update, 2k praised Reaves' growth as a player, writing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Many are stamping him as the third-best option on any team in the league.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Under the mentorship and coaching of Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach J.J. Redick, Reaves has taken a considerable step forward in his development. With or without his Lakers co-stars, LeBron James and Luka Dončić, Reaves has blossomed into a shifty guard with a deep bag and limitless range."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to Austin Reaves being bumped up to an 87 overall, fans were quick to weigh in:

"Went from 2 seasons without a facescan to pushing 90 overall in 4szns," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bs how he’s not a 90 already," another fan said.

"They need his headband for the final push," a fan wrote.

Others were quick to weigh in on the recent debate regarding who the best third option in the league is:

"Best 3rd option in the LEAGUE," one fan tweeted.

"3rd option btw this is championship or bust for the Lakers," another fan commented.

Ad

"Should be atleast a 91 already tbh he took a huge leap and we all seen what he can do as the 1 or 2 option," a fan said.

LA legend compares Austin Reaves to Pistol Pete Maravich amid career year for undrafted guard

In each of the two previous seasons, Austin Reaves has taken his game to the next level, proving that he still hasn't yet reached his ceiling.

Ad

Two years ago, Reaves leaped from a 7.3 points per game scorer to a 13.0 ppg scorer. He also improved his efficiency, jumping from 45.9% to 52.9%.

Then, Reaves took another leap last season, improving his scoring to 15.9 ppg. Additionally, he improved his rebounding and assist numbers, going from a 3.0 rpg player to a 4.3 rpg player and a 3.4 apg player to a 5.5 apg player.

Reaves' play has again taken another step this season, with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. So far, through the month of March, Reaves has averaged 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 45.0% shooting.

Ad

The way LA legend James Worthy sees things, Reaves' play feels reminiscent of Pistol Pete Maravich. During the Spectrum postgame show following LA's win over Denver, Worthy stated:

“I’m telling you people. Google Pistol Pete. That’s him.”

Reaves will be back in action on Saturday when LA hosts the Chicago Bulls, with the team looking to move one step closer to what they hope will be a deep postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback