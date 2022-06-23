“Steph Curry is a legend amongst legends, he’s a pioneer, and a juggernaut in this game” - 2-time All-Star believes the Golden State Warriors won't relinquish the top spot anytime soon

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had an incredible 2021-22 NBA season that culminated in a championship. They defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the finals to clinch their first title since 2018.

To many, the Warriors dynasty is back. However, others believe it might be difficult for them to continue their success considering how much better every team is getting.

There are also still a lot of changes that will come with the offseason. So, it might be a bit too early to predict the outcome of the upcoming season.

However, former Warriors guard Baron Davis doesn't believe the Dubs will get knocked out of the top spot anytime soon. On "SiriusXM NBA Radio," the former All-Star said:

"They keep going up. You think about the young guys they have, [Jonathan] Kuminga, [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody, [Jordan] Poole is young, [Kevon] Looney is still pretty young. They have a good surplus of talent. They're gonna get better in free agency.

"Steph Curry is a legend amongst legends, he's a pioneer, and a juggernaut in this game. I just think that they play basketball in a way and a style that makes you [opponents] conform to their style, and if you play their style of basketball you're gonna lose."

There is so much to praise about this Warriors team, especially its blend of experience and young talent. The team has great chemistry, but some pieces will likely be moved this offseason.

While every player has a key role on the team, there is always an opportunity to get better. However, it goes without saying that Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will return.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA since 2015

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Since 2015, the Warriors have dominated the finals, winning four titles in six appearances. Although they missed the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they reasserted their dominance in the just-concluded 2021-22 season.

Golden State Warriors @warriors only one word can describe the championship parade



MOVIE. only one word can describe the championship paradeMOVIE. https://t.co/IIuZykqfsY

The Warriors limited LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to one title from 2015 to 2018. It is worth pointing out that the single victory for the Cavs was in a record-setting series. The Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit against the 73-9 Warriors to clinch the title.

With Kevin Durant leading the charge, the Warriors were the favorites to win the 2019 title. However, they lost their chance to three-peat after KD and Thompson suffered injuries in the finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Chase Center @ChaseCenter



Chase Center had the best home record in the postseason, 11-1 on Warriors GroundChase Center had the best home record in the postseason, #DubNation did that 11-1 on Warriors Ground 🏡Chase Center had the best home record in the postseason, #DubNation did that https://t.co/WcPtJUhDi2

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Warriors next season. The main headline will be whether Curry will be able to lead the Warriors to another championship.

