“It didn’t matter if he didn’t have the belt, he was still the hardest match” - Bill Simmons compares 2 time MVP to Andre the Giant, says he’s clearly the best player in the league

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as the best player in the NBA over the past few seasons despite the MVP award going to Nikola Jokic. NBA Analyst Bill Simmons has drawn comparisons between the "Greek Freak" and Andre the Giant.

Andre the Giant was one of the top professional wrestlers in business history, but he often did not have the championship belt. With Nikola Jokic winning the "belt" of the NBA again, Giannis Antetokounmpo is without it.

Still, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has shown how great he was during the series against the Boston Celtics.

Bill Simmons believes that the best players in the NBA, like in wrestling, are the best, regardless of whether they have the support.

But, really, the best player in the league - it's like wrestling, where if you beat that guy, if you can pin him, that's the hardest thing to do. You know, like, when Andre the Giant was the best wrestler in the WWF for eight years, it didn't matter if he didn't have the belt, he was still the hardest match.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP-level over the past few years. Bill Simmions believes that the "Greek Freak" is the top guy in the NBA, regardless of whether or not he is the MVP.

Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is the guy now for that. If the Celtics can get by Giannis, that's the guy where it's like, "wow we beat Giannis in the series! We can do anything! If we can do that, bring on anyone at this point." But he's gotten to that point, and it's a really hard point for anyone to get to.

To be the man in wrestling or the NBA, someone has to beat the man. Giannis is emerging as the man in the league, just like Andre was in wrestling, and LeBron James was before him.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Giannis as the new Andre the Giant



Giannis as the new Andre the Gianthttps://t.co/8kpqh9aBN0

Former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled his Andre the Giant mode to win against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went full Andre dominance in Game 5.

When another player in the league received the MVP trophy, Giannis went MVP-mode and showed why Bill Simmons made his comments.

In Game 5 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo went for 40 points and 11 assists against one of the elite defenses in the league. His displays have led to several experts and fans rallying to support Giannis as the NBA's best player currently.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022 Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo's past few years are only the beginning. If he continues on his current run, the Giannis-era of the NBA will be mentioned among the other eras dominated by previous MVPs.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the new top star in the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar