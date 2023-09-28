$20,000,000 worth Stephen A. Smith hilariously reveals a "Shark Tank" product he would pitch to Mark Cuban

Stephen A. Smith is among the best sports television anchors in the world for he knows when to be jovial or serious and how to frame questions to get the most detailed responses. Yet, his sense of humor is what makes him connect with an incredibly large fanbase. Perhaps that's why ESPN pays Smith $20 million to do the job he does, according to sources.

In a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," we got another dose of Smith's humorous side as he discussed what type of product he would pitch to Mark Cuban if he ever appeared on "Shark Tank."

"A hair product for men that actually works," Smith said, "I'm not talking about something that fills in a light spot. I'm talking about something that can move my hairline forward. If they could do that. That would be special. That's what I need."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith, 55, still has most of his hair. However, the veteran reporter has one of the most stressful jobs in sports media and would likely welcome some form of product to help protect his hairline as he enters his later years.

Nevertheless, Smith's idea was a hilarious anecdote to end the episode of "First Take" and left fans in splits in front of their television sets.

Stephen A. Smith believes he has a huge success rate with his predictions

Smith is often accused of being a prisoner of the moment. The ESPN analyst is someone who isn't afraid to make a hot take and usually misses the mark.

However, in a recent video appearance for GQ, Smith boldly claimed that he gets 95% of his predictions right, even if some of them take some time to play out.

"If you're talking overall, I would tell you I'm about at 90, 93, to 95%. I don't get too much wrong," Smith said, "Now, there was a bad stretch. There was like five or six consecutive years where I was wrong calling the NBA Finals. For the most part, dating back to my career in 1993, go check the stats, baby. I'm usually right."

Smith came under scrutiny from fans on social media following his comment. However, the veteran reporter has enjoyed a long career at the top of his profession, and you don't get that far without having your finger on the pulse of the leagues that you cover.

Smith may not have a 95% success rate, but he is certainly batting over .500 for his career.