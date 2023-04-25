"20 & 20 is 40" - Shaquille O'Neal says Dillon Brooks needs to give LeBron James his respect after dominant night

Shaquille O'Neal wants Dillon Brooks to give LeBron James his flowers following his 20-20 game in the LA Lakers' 117-111 Game 4OT win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks made some bold comments about LeBron after the Grizzlies won Game 2, calling the latter "old" and saying he doesn't respect anyone who doesn't give him a 40-piece.

However, Shaq believes James' 20-20 performance was equivalent to a 40-point night, and Brooks needs to pay his respects. Here's what Shaq said on TNT's 'Inside The NBA' (via House of Highlights):

"LeBron had 20-20. Dillon Brooks said he don't respect nobody until they get 40. 20 and 20 is 40, so hopefully he'll respect the man."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game for the LA Lakers. Shaq achieved the feat in Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. The 'Big Aristotle' dropped 36 points and 20 rebounds on the night.

LeBron finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds as he guided the Lakers to a commanding 3-1 series lead. He made crucial plays despite his average scoring night. James was a beast on defense and the glass as he kept Jaren Jackson Jr. at bay.

LeBron James then hit the game-tying layup to force overtime. James also made a crucial bucket with Dillon Brooks as his primary defender with 29.7 seconds left to extend the Lakers' three-point lead to five.

The play put the game out of the Grizzlies' reach, who trailed by 15 points in the first half, and overturned that deficit to take a seven-point lead midway through the final quarter.

LeBron James puts the league on alert with stellar showing in the playoffs

LeBron James returned to the playoffs as the underdog. However, after seeing his stellar play against the Memphis Grizzlies, the four-time NBA champion may have put the league on alert.

James has dug deep into his pedigree as one of the greatest playoff performers ever in this series. He has been unstoppable at times on both ends, something that has remained constant during his previous playoff runs.

The LA Lakers didn't enter the regular season or postseason with great expectations, but that may have changed after they took a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA @NBA



ACTIVATED LEBRON JAMES, 1ST LAKER SINCE SHAQ IN 2004 WITH 20 PTS & 20 REB IN A PLAYOFF GAME! #PLAYOFFMODE ACTIVATED LEBRON JAMES, 1ST LAKER SINCE SHAQ IN 2004 WITH 20 PTS & 20 REB IN A PLAYOFF GAME!#PLAYOFFMODE ACTIVATED https://t.co/DZH5PO7Z6P

With LeBron James firing on all cylinders, the Western Conference's top-seeded teams might be keeping a close eye on the Lakers moving forward, as their shot at making the conference finals is well and alive.

Poll : 0 votes