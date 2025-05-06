$20,750,000 Timberwolves star boldly calls out Draymond Green for choking people ahead of West semis

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley made headlines on Monday with a bold statement about Draymond Green. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Timberwolves’ Game 1 clash with the Golden State Warriors, Conley was asked about Jimmy Butler and the various narratives surrounding Steph Curry’s squad.
While Conley avoided commenting on Butler’s controversial stint in Minnesota, he was refreshingly candid when it came to addressing Draymond Green’s on-court antics. The seasoned guard, currently on a two-year, $20.75 million contract, didn’t hold back, making it clear exactly how he feels about the Warriors forward’s behavior.
"I might not have the best appreciation for the whole Jimmy thing(smiling) I wasn’t here, but I do know what it means to the city, and golden state as itself," Conley said. "... Draymond and the whole choking people out… it’s exciting."
Mike Conley’s bold jab at Draymond Green referenced the Warriors forward’s infamous altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.
The tension between the two reached a boiling point during the 2023-24 season, when Green sparked major controversy by putting Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court scuffle. The incident earned Green a five-game suspension and became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.
Mike Conley was inadvertently injured by Draymond Green 10 years
During the 2015 NBA Playoffs, Mike Conley suffered a harsh blow to the face from Draymond Green while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Already recovering from a facial fracture at the time, the hit worsened his condition and ultimately required Conley to have a metal plate surgically implanted.
Despite the severity of the incident, Conley initially chose not to speak publicly about Green’s involvement. Even later, the veteran guard refrained from placing blame on the Warriors forward, instead downplaying the situation and describing it as simply a hard basketball play.
