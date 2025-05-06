$20,750,000 Timberwolves star boldly calls out Draymond Green for choking people ahead of West semis

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley made headlines on Monday with a bold statement about Draymond Green. Speaking to reporters ahead of the Timberwolves’ Game 1 clash with the Golden State Warriors, Conley was asked about Jimmy Butler and the various narratives surrounding Steph Curry’s squad.

Ad

While Conley avoided commenting on Butler’s controversial stint in Minnesota, he was refreshingly candid when it came to addressing Draymond Green’s on-court antics. The seasoned guard, currently on a two-year, $20.75 million contract, didn’t hold back, making it clear exactly how he feels about the Warriors forward’s behavior.

"I might not have the best appreciation for the whole Jimmy thing(smiling) I wasn’t here, but I do know what it means to the city, and golden state as itself," Conley said. "... Draymond and the whole choking people out… it’s exciting."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mike Conley’s bold jab at Draymond Green referenced the Warriors forward’s infamous altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

The tension between the two reached a boiling point during the 2023-24 season, when Green sparked major controversy by putting Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court scuffle. The incident earned Green a five-game suspension and became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Mike Conley was inadvertently injured by Draymond Green 10 years

During the 2015 NBA Playoffs, Mike Conley suffered a harsh blow to the face from Draymond Green while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Already recovering from a facial fracture at the time, the hit worsened his condition and ultimately required Conley to have a metal plate surgically implanted.

Despite the severity of the incident, Conley initially chose not to speak publicly about Green’s involvement. Even later, the veteran guard refrained from placing blame on the Warriors forward, instead downplaying the situation and describing it as simply a hard basketball play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.