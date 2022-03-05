“20 minutes before the game start, and I’m just looking like ‘oh I found this mother******’” - LeBron James on looking for a ‘LeBron hater’ in the crowd to motivate himself

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has always been known to be a passionate competitor. The superstar forward has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA throughout his career and has created a reputation of being a superstar that looks for any type of motivation to get him going.

It's always fascinating to see what can be used by NBA players to give them that extra spark when it comes to preparing for a game. Some players use outside noise and criticism, while other players might simply just use what happens on the court to fuel their fire. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Shop," LeBron shared what he does to get him ready for a game if he feels like he might need that extra boost on the court.

"I go out on the floor during warmups, and I just--I'll just be looking for a LeBron hater. I just need one of them...it's like 20 minutes before the game start, and I'm just looking like, 'Oh, I found this mother******...Oh yeah...I'ma be ready to go tonight."

LeBron James continues to impress despite LA Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

There's been plenty of attention around the LA Lakers team when it comes to their struggles on the court this year. However, basketball fans around the world continue to be impressed with what LeBron has done from a production standpoint. While there are plenty of doubters who think that James' game could start to hit a decline this year, he's shown no signs of slowing down.

The superstar forward has continued to shine on the basketball court despite the fact that he just recently turned 37-years-old. So far this season, James is currently averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game for the Lakers, while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Lakers have had a disappointing season after having aspirations of making a charge towards an NBA Finals appearance. But there's no doubt that James still looks to have plenty of elite basketball left in his career.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.



🤯🤯🤯 LeBron is only 23 assists away from becoming the only player in NBA history with 10K+ points, 10K+ rebounds, and 10K+ assists.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/oyJiTrxXQZ

As one of the game's top all-time players, it's clear that LeBron James is still looking for any opportunity to give his competitive drive an extra boost before each game. In his last nine games, James has gone on to average 27.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Lakers.

The LA Lakers will look to bounce back after a couple of disappointing losses with their upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Edited by Arnav