"20 people in our league could play in the NFL": DeMar DeRozan drops take on raging NBA-NFL debate

There has been an interesting debate regarding NBA players being able to transition to the NFL. Despite the stark differences between football and basketball, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan argued that multiple NBA players could jump to football if they wanted to.

Given the NFL's physicality, many believe NBA athletes would struggle to transition. However, DeRozan wasn't having any of it when he spoke his mind on Fan Duel TV's "Run It Back."

"I think basketball players could almost do anything if you give us two to three months to prepare for it," DeRozan said. "I'm just a firm believer in that. I think we have about 20 people in our league that could play in the NFL."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, DeRozan spoke to Bulls teammate Alex Caruso about the topic where they were able to draw a list of players who could thrive in the NFL, the same way that they did in the professional basketball league.

Be that as it may, some experts would disagree with the point made by the six-time NBA All-Star as they understand the different requirements and complexities involved when playing in the NFL.

NBA analyst names basketball players who could make a living in the NFL

During an appearance on Colin Cowherd's "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," NBA analyst Nick Wright shared his list of basketball athletes who could don an NFL jersey and dominate on the football field. The list included:

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

A young LeBron James

Clippers' Russell Westbrook

Knicks' Josh Hart

Celtics' Jaylen Brown

Pelicans' Zion Williamson

From his list of players, there's no denying that these are some of the most athletic and electrifying basketball athletes today. From the promising Anthony Edwards to the imposing Jaylen Brown, these basketball stars can't be scoffed at regarding their NFL potential.

Interestingly, a young LeBron James was also included in the list. Before he entered the twilight years of his career, James was one of the most dominant athletic forwards in the league due to his combination of speed, athleticism and strength.

The same can be said for Russell Westbrook, who was one of the top athletic point guards before his nagging injuries caught up to him.

Meanwhile, Knicks guard Josh Hart is also another interesting addition to the list. His versatile skill set of defense, rebounding and ability to finish plays through contact has made Nick Wright a believer that he could bring the same value on the football field.