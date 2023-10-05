"20 win season loading" - Kyle Kuzma & other Wizards flex drip on run-walk, fans ridicule their fashion

The Washington Wizards recently went viral leading up to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season after holding a team fashion show. While team-building activities leading up to the start of the season are very common, it isn't every day that an NBA team holds a fashion show. With that being said, the Washington Wizards did just that, with team vet Taj Gibson even taking part.

The clip quickly circulated social media, with fans showing some mixed emotions. On one hand, many were happy to see the team chemistry heading into the NBA season, while on the other, many took the event as a sign the Wizards aren't focused.

Immediately, fans began to chime in with their reactions across a variety of social media channels. When OfficialNBABuzz posted the clip on Instagram, along with a photo showcasing some of the outfits, the jokes began to pour in.

Looking at the Washington Wizards offseason moves ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season

This offseason, the Washington Wizards made a number of big moves in preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season. Most notably, of course, the team parted ways with longtime veteran Bradley Beal as part of a blockbuster trade.

Initially, there were serious concerns about whether or not the team would be able to trade Beal given the no-trade clause and the size of his contract. Despite that, a massive deal landed Beal in Phoenix alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, where he will look to contend for an NBA championship.

In exchange, the team landed six second-round picks, as well as four first-rounders and cash considerations. When it came to player acquisitions, the Wizards landed Landry Shamet and Chris Paul, who was quickly traded to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole.

More recently, the team participated in a blockbuster three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. In exchange, the team landed the 35th pick, Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

In addition, the team re-signed Taj Gibson and Kyle Kuzma, who were both on expiring deals. In addition to the Bradley Beal trade that landed Jordan Poole in Washington, arguably the biggest asset they acquired was Bilal Coulibaly, who the team drafted.

With a new look to the team, coach Wes Unseld Jr. is eager to give the league a glimpse of the overhauled squad. When their 2023-24 preseason tips off next Thursday, it will be interesting to see how the team looks.