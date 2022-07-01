“20 years from now ... nobody will remember how much money he made” - Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo says James Harden should be focused on his legacy and championships, compares Daryl Morey to Billy Beane

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers did not have an ideal end to their season, but they are planning to run it back.

Reports indicate that Harden will take a pay cut to return to the 76ers. Given that Philadelphia already has significant money tied up in players like Joel Embiid, financial flexibility is substantial.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and intends to return on a contract in free agency that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and intends to return on a contract in free agency that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo believes that James Harden should focus on his legacy and winning championships rather than money.

During a recent segment on ESPN's "First Take," Russo said:

"It's about winning championships or competing for it, and he's not done that yet. Number two, and we have to be fair on this too, with Harden, he shouldn't be worried about money.

"They should be worried about the scenario 20 years from now. Nobody will remember how much money he made. How about winning a championship?"

Russo was also critical of athletes who prioritized money over championships. He believes the LA Lakers would be better off if their players chose titles over cash. He said:

"Too many athletes say, 'Okay, let me get mine and let them worry about what they can put up with.' LeBron, he wants $97 million or whatever he's eligible for? How about taking less, so the Lakers can add components to the team?

"Because at the end of the day, it's about winning championships. That's all it's about. That and legacy."

Winning an NBA championship would be significant for James Harden's legacy. It would guarantee him a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo comments on Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who brought in James Harden twice

Daryl Morey brought James Harden to Houston and Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been a critical part of James Harden's career.

Morey acquired Harden from the OKC Thunder during his stint as Houston Rockets GM in 2012. He then brought the star guard to Philadelphia earlier this year.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo had a few things to say about Morey:

"First off, can we take Morey out of the Hall of Fame? He's a little bit like Billy Bean out in Oakland. They get all these accolades, and there's no hardware.

"Brian Sabean won three championships with the Giants. All you hear about is Brad Pitt playing Moneyball and playing Buddy Bean. Morey has not been in an NBA final."

Despite Morey's success and analytical approach in the regular season, he hasn't won any championships. Still, his path to basketball is leading to a reunion with some of Harden's teammates.

SB Nation @SBNation The 76ers are reuniting the old Rockets:

> Daryl Morey

> James Harden

> PJ Tucker

> Danuel House The 76ers are reuniting the old Rockets:> Daryl Morey> James Harden> PJ Tucker> Danuel House https://t.co/SR4QFSY7AL

If Morey's approach to basketball leads to a championship in Philadelphia, the criticism will decrease. For now, the 76ers need to find a way to work with Morey's approach and Harden's abilities.

LIVE POLL Q. Will James Harden win a championship? Yes No 0 votes so far