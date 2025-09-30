  • home icon
  "200 bands minimum wtf" - NBA fans baffled as LeBron James gifts 1 of 1 AP watch to Kai Cenat on live stream

"200 bands minimum wtf" - NBA fans baffled as LeBron James gifts 1 of 1 AP watch to Kai Cenat on live stream

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 30, 2025 23:50 GMT
Kai Cenat received a luxurious gift from LeBron James (Image Source: IMAGN)
Kai Cenat received a luxurious gift from LeBron James (Image Source: IMAGN)

LeBron James joins the list of celebrities who have made appearances at Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3." On Tuesday, James was the streamer's guest on the last day of his marathon. To commemorate his achievements, the LA Lakers star brought Cenat a gift, which surprised the content creator.

Throughout the entire month of September, Cenat brought various celebrity guests on his live stream. From Tony Hawk, Linkin Park and now, the four-time NBA champion. The stars have been a part of his month-long stream, which is on its last day.

For the finale, James honored the young internet sensation by gifting him a special Audemars Piguet (AP) watch. The watch is valued at approximately $200,000. When Cenat opened it, he couldn't help but hug the NBA star.

"I had to make sure, it's the last day. I had to make sure you went out the proper way before you head back to Atlanta," James said.

"This is why LeBron is the GOAT," Cenat said as he showed off the watch.

After Cenat unboxed the gift from the four-time MVP, fans revealed their thoughts. Most of them were stunned by LeBron James' gift.

"200 bands minimum wtf," a fan said.
"LeBron sliding Kai an AP like it's pocket change—meanwhile Bronny's still chasing bench minutes for a participation watch. Real favoritism?" another fan commented.
"200k watch gift from lebron is the craziest flex ever," one fan said.

Other fans were energized by the way Mafiathon 3 ended with James.

"🔥 LeBron showing love! Kai Cenat leveling up with that AP flex—Mafiathon 3 just hit different! 👑🚀," someone commented.
"LeBron gifting Kai an AP is insane… goat to goat energy 🐐" a comment read.
"THIS IS LEGENDARY 🔥" a fan said.

LeBron James gifted Kai Cenat and his crew his unreleased shoes

LeBron James' guest appearance at Cenat's live stream was one of the best in the entire Mafiathon 3. Aside from the watch that James gave to the famed streamer as a gift, he also brought special shoes for everyone.

The Lakers star brought the unreleased LeBron XXIII for Cenat and the Clover Boys, which include Dezz, Tylil, Punga, Tota, RaKai, and Rayasianboy. The famed content creator showed off the shoes that James brought for everyone.

The global release for LeBron James' 23rd signature shoe will be on Oct. 3. Cenat and his crew got a bit of special treatment by getting new pairs of shoes before they were released.

