$200 million actor shares 3-word reaction to LeBron James' special explanation about basketball's connection to art

LeBron James recently made headlines for comparing basketball with music and doubled down on Tuesday by saying that the sport is an art form. The remarks caught the attention of Hollywood actor and well-known New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller.

Ad

Speaking to reporters following the LA Lakers' 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, "The King" was asked about his comments in his interview on "SportsCenter" with anchor Scott Van Pelt a few days ago. James compared the game to several kinds of music genres and was asked if he considered basketball as a form of creative expression.

"It's just the rhythm," James said. "You can really watch a game on mute and then play music at the same time, and you can see the cadence of how someone dribbles, how someone moves. ... It's just a feel. It's beautiful to play the game at such a great rhythm, and that's what R&B is, rhythm and blues, hip-hop is like that, rock and roll is like that. It's just super dope cadence like, it's a beautiful thing."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ben Stiller, who is worth $200 million per CelebrityNetWorth, loved LeBron James' comments and re-shared the post on X. Stiller also wrote a three-word message for his 5.3 million followers on the platform.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is great," Stiller tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The discussion started a few days ago when LeBron James appeared on "SportsCenter" following the Lakers' 106-102 win over the LA Clippers on Friday. Scott Van Pelt asked James about the conversation surrounding the NBA and its biggest stars.

James explained that it's all about the grind and the hard work that he and the rest of his generation put in to make the league better. It's also about recognizing what the past generations have done and what the current generation could contribute. He then went further by comparing the game he loves to music.

Ad

"When you watch basketball, you're basically listening to music," James said. "You're listening to jazz music, R&B music, rap music, heavy metal music, everything essential with that. It's a beautiful game. We're all in a position to play this game and we're here for a reason, but we don't never take it for granted, so I hope everybody see that when we hit the floor."

Ad

From 4:15 onward:

Ad

LeBron James makes history in Lakers' win over Pelicans

LeBron James makes history in Lakers' win over Pelicans. (Photo: IMAGN)

In Year 22, LeBron James continues to establish unbreakable records. James became the first player in NBA history to have 50,000 career points, which included both the regular season and postseason.

Ad

"King James" surpassed the mark early in the first quarter by making a 3-point shot. He's not just the all-time leader in points in the regular season, but also the playoffs. He finished with 34 points on Tuesday night as the LA Lakers made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

If James decides to continue playing next season, he will also set the record for most years played in the NBA with 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback