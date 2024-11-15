2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion arrested for contempt of court in divorce proceedings

Former NBA player Desmond Mason is facing legal trouble amid his ongoing divorce. The journeyman guard was arrested earlier this week and has since been released on bail.

According to reports, Mason was taken into police custody on Wednesday for contempt of court. It is believed that he did not appear for a court hearing related to his divorce proceedings. Hours after his arrest, Mason was released on a $50,000 bond.

Mason, who played college basketball at Oklahoma State, was drafted 17th overall in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. He would go on to spend a decade in the league, playing for multiple franchises.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of Mason's biggest accomplishments in the NBA was winning the Slam Dunk contest. Other notable participants that year included former All-Star Baron Davis, DeShawn Stevenson and Corey Maggette.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the final round, Mason tried to end the night with a between-the-legs dunk. However, after numerous failed attempts, he settled for a two-handed windmill. While it wasn't the flashiest of dunks, it was enough to secure the victory and the $25,000 prize.

Breaking down Desmond Mason's NBA career

Before getting caught up in what has become an ugly divorce case, Desmond Mason enjoyed an extended run in the NBA. He wasn't a star player of any sort but was productive enough to hang around the pros for a decade.

Mason's biggest jump came from his first to second year in the league. After averaging 5.9 points as a rookie, he put up averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore.

As a journeyman, Mason never had a long-term home in the NBA. He began his dance around the league in his third season when he was traded from the SuperSonics to the Milwaukee Bucks. While Mason was one of the lesser pieces, he was still part of the trade that landed legendary sharpshooter Ray Allen in Seattle.

The Bucks would be the closest thing Mason had to a consistent stay in the league. He played there for two-and-a-half seasons and ended up returning a few years later. Aside from the Bucks, Mason's other stops included the New Orleans Hornets and OKC Thunder.

Mason's final season in the league would come with the Sacramento Kings in 2010 at the age of 32. He'd play in just five games for them before being waived, marking the end of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback