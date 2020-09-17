2019-20 All-NBA Teams: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo chosen on first team with Kawhi Leonard making the second team

We've reached the business end of the season with just four teams left in the 2020 NBA layoffs. After releasing the All-Rookie First and Second teams yesterday, the NBA announced the 2019-20 All-NBA teams earlier today.

Let's have a look at the first, second, and third All-NBA teams of the year in this latest NBA news update.

Here are the 2019-20 All-NBA Teams:

All-NBA First Team:

LeBron James unsurprisingly made the All-NBA First Team.

First Team: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets), LeBron James (LA Lakers).

Your All-NBA's First Team pic.twitter.com/suRGuvwCuW — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 16, 2020

The LA Lakers' dynamic duo has made it to the All-NBA first team, while LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has been pushed to the second team. Chris Paul, who had an outstanding regular season, also failed to make it to the first team.

It's also interesting to note that Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were unanimously selected for the first All-NBA team.

All-NBA Second Team:

Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic are a part of the All-NBA Second Team.

Second Team: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (OKC Thunder), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

All NBA Second Team. pic.twitter.com/FDkFs6tMgL — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 16, 2020

After being a part of the All-NBA First Team last year, Nikola Jokic could only manage to make it to the 2019-20 All-NBA second team this time around. Chris Paul got his ninth All-NBA selection with his inclusion in the second team.

All-NBA Third Team:

Jayson Tatum made the All-NBA team for the first time in his career.

Third Team: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Take a look at the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team 👀



🔹Ben Simmons

🔹Russell Westbrook

🔹Jimmy Butler

🔹Jayson Tatum

🔹Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/e5Bmrpvs2B — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 16, 2020

This is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's first-ever inclusion in an All-NBA team, as he made the third team for the 2019-20 season. While Jimmy Butler is a part of the third team, his teammate Bam Adebayo was surprisingly not selected at all. Joel Embiid, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker were among the other notable players who missed out on the All-NBA teams this year.

