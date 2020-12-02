2020-21 NBA Opening Night Schedule Released: Two LA rivals go head to head with Kevin Durant returning to face the Golden State Warriors

With the NBA offseason winding down and preseason just around the corner, fans of the league have been desperate to hear when the schedule for the 2020-21 season would be announced. On Wednesday, they were given some of what they sought after it was released who would be playing in the NBA opening night schedule.

Inevitably, champions of the league the LA Lakers will be involved in the NBA opening night schedule as well as one of the most-hyped sides in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA opening night schedule set to involve battle of Los Angeles

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

There is palpable anticipation for what will be a blistering opening night to the 2020-21 NBA season as the 2020 NBA opening night games were announced. On December 22nd, we can expect a double-bill of both the LA Lakers against the LA Clippers and over in Brooklyn the Nets taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA’s tentative Dec. 22 opening night doubleheader on TNT: Nets vs. Warriors in Brooklyn and Lakers vs. Clippers in Los Angeles, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

The LA Clippers came out on top of their rivals, the LA Lakers, in last season's opening night. However, it was LeBron and co. who would have the last laugh in the playoffs. This offseason, the Lakers have bolstered their Championship-winning squad with assets that many argue has made them better.

Meanwhile, the Clippers parted company with long-time head coach Doc Rivers and power forward Montrezl Harrell. Announcing this match up in the NBA opening night schedule will undoubtedly be a major cash creator for the league. There will be increased rivalry between the two sides this season with Harrell switching to the Lakers on top of both franchises competing to be top of the West.

Opening night double-header should be a movie 🍿



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/nUkoXxwtUM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2020

Another team challenging to return to their perch in the West are the Golden State Warriors, led by former league MVP Steph Curry. In the NBA opening night schedule, the San Francisco side are set to take on a resurgent Brooklyn Nets over on the East coast.

Not only does the Los Angeles game have sub-plots, but the second game of the 2020 NBA opening night schedule will arguably garner more hype in the build-up. Kevin Durant has recovered from an Achilles rupture that he picked up while still at the Warriors. This will be his debut for the Nets and will want to show his former teammates what they are missing.

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Furthermore, the Brooklyn Nets' second All-Star is point guard Kyrie Irving, who the Warriors know all too well after he sunk the Championship-winning three in their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The NBA opening night schedule promises to be an enthralling evening of basketball and we will all be happy to see the league return in its full capacity.