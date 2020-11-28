2020 NBA Free Agency: New York Knicks acquire Austin Rivers in a sign-and-trade deal, Nico Mannion signs a two-way contract with Golden State Warriors

The 2020 NBA Free Agency has been enthralling so far, and we can finally start to see the dust settling on what was has been a frantic window. As teams continue to put their rosters together in the build-up to training camps, there is still some significant movement around the league. In the latest NBA Free Agency news, we have an update on the New York Knicks' pursuit of Austin Rivers from the Houston Rockets and rookie Nico Mannion's contract with the Golden State Warriors.

2020 NBA Free Agency: New York Knicks acquire Austin Rivers in a sign-and-trade deal

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets - Game Three

In the latest NBA Free Agency news, it was rumored that Austin Rivers could move to the New York Knicks as a free agent.

However, it has now been confirmed that Rivers has been acquired by the Knicks through a sign-and-trade deal with the Houston Rockets. In return for Rivers, the Rockets will receive the draft rights for former second-round pick of the Wizards, Issuf Sanon.

Yet, more importantly, the Houston Rockets did the deal to get the trade exception with Rivers' contract.

Knicks announce they acquired Austin Rivers in a sign-and-trade with Houston. They also received draft rights to guard Sergio Llull & forwards Tadija Dragicevic & Alex Hervelle. New York sent Houston the draft rights to Issuf Sanon, per the team. Full announcement: pic.twitter.com/c393vPV5sa — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 27, 2020

In what has been a much-anticipated move, the New York Knicks will also receive the rights to three overseas players, including Real Madrid legend Sergio Llull.

Rivers started only four games with the Houston Rockets last season as a back-up guard to Westbrook and Harden; however, he will hope that in New York, he regains a starting berth and returns to the numbers he achieved with the LA Clippers.

The player averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds last season on 23 minutes as a role player. The Knicks have added much needed guard depth in this trade and will hope that Rivers could be a leading part of their continued rebuild.

2020 NBA Free Agency: Golden State Warriors give a contract to rookie Nico Mannion

Utah vs Arizona

After selecting center James Wiseman as the second overall in this year's NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors used one of their second-round picks to select Arizona guard Nico Mannion.

At only 19, and at best the Warriors' third-in-line point guard, the franchise have offered Mannion a two-way contract, according to the latest NBA Free Agency news in this regard.

Warriors Sign Nico Mannion To Two-Way Contract https://t.co/B1Sly4Re7B — RealGM (@RealGM) November 27, 2020

The rules of two-way contracts in the NBA have slightly changed this year. Usually unappealing for a second-round pick, with the current rules, Mannion may have seen the offer as more acceptable.

Players will now be allowed to be active with the franchise for 50 of their 72 league games in a season, where travel and practice days are not accounted for as 'active'. Mannion will likely join the Golden State Warriors' G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, should their season go ahead as scheduled.