"2021 can leave now, I'm ready" - 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson ecstatic after meeting 'The King' LeBron James, shares light-hearted message on Instagram

LeBron James and the LA Lakers ended 2021 with a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena. One of the many famous people celebrating New Year's eve at the game was none other than 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson.

In a New Year post on her official Instagram page, Larson posted a photo of herself meeting and shaking hands with James. That happened after the game, as James was on flip flops and had ice on his knees. Larson, who was with her boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz, captioned her post:

"2021 can leave now, I'm ready."

Larson also posted a story on her official Instagram account about being in the LA Lakers' huddle during a timeout. She added that she's a big basketball fan and hoped that her energy during the game helped LeBron James and the team.

That may have helped as the Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 139-106. James had a season-high 43 points with 14 rebounds and four assists. Russell Westbrook added a triple double, posting 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

It's not the first time LeBron James and Brie Larson have crossed paths. They starred in the 2015 Amy Schumer flick 'Trainwreck'. James had a small role as a fictional version of himself, while Larson was in a supporting role as Schumer's character's sister.

LeBron James went on to have a voice role in the animated film 'Smallfoot' in 2018 before starring in his own movie three years later in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'. Meanwhile, Brie Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for the movie 'Room' and starred as 'Captain Marvel' for several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers were back in the win column on Friday after they blew the Portland Trail Blazers out of the Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James continued his hot scoring streak with 43 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. It was also his first game since turning 37 on December 30.

Russell Westbrook added 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, while Carmelo Anthony had 16 points off the bench. Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson continued to shine in the starting lineup. Monk finished with 18 points, while Johnson had ten points.

Meanwhile, the Blazers endured their fourth straight loss; they have now won only twice in their last ten games. They are tied with three other teams for the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard struggled all game, finished with 18 points.

