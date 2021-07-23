2021 NBA Free Agency: 3 Landing spots the top players should avoid

The 2021 NBA Free Agency will be highly interesting, especially given Kawhi Leonard's likely presence in the free-agent mix if he opts out of his player option with the LA Clippers.

NBA Free Agency is always a moment that can make or break a team's destiny if that team is on the verge of becoming a contender or falling off from the elite group of NBA squads.

However, in this article, we are focusing mainly on destinations that the top free agents should stay away from in the 2021 NBA off-season. Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul (if both opt-out of their contracts) will have all the attention during the upcoming off-season.

Three teams that top players should avoid in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Certain teams always seem to be on the hunt for All-Star players or superstars on the market to give up a max contract slot and change their fortunes. However, missing out on big chances to sing a star has become regular for some teams.

Moreover, some franchises have good talent on their current roster, but lots of issues in terms of coaching and front office could make them undesired destinies for an NBA superstar.

Moreover, big talents like Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs), John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans) will also be on the free-agent mix this year and they will draw a lot of attention.

In this article, we will give you five teams that might not be ready to receive superstar talent on their rosters for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Without further ado, let us start.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers could be a destination studied by some solid NBA free agents in the market, especially veterans who would like to play with Damian Lillard and for new head coach Chauncey Billups.

However, the situation at Portland seems to be quite dubious at the moment, with lots of rumors regarding Lillard's status with the franchise and the possibility of him leaving and sending the Blazers into re-build mode, like it happened to the Houston Rockets with James Harden's trade.

Signing with the Portland Trail Blazers without having full confidence in Damian Lillard's future with the team could backfire for a free agent who wants a shot at NBA title contention.

#2 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship, but the franchise seems to be struggling to maintain the best players from that championship roster in recent years.

Kawhi Leonard left before the 2019-20 NBA season, and veterans Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka did the same before the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Team leader Kyle Lowry is an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 NBA off-season, and he might be leaving Toronto. The team reportedly attempted to trade him during the March 25th trade deadline, but other franchises were unwilling to give up talented, young players for the 35-year-old champion.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry is still a solid option on any backcourt and he might be looking at other options from teams that will be top contenders next year. In addition, the Toronto Raptors could attempt to keep him or pull off a sign-and-trade to get some compensation.

Regardless, the team is coming off a 27-45 season and missed the postseason for the first time since 2013.

