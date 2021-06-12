2021 NBA Playoffs: Is Mike Conley playing tonight against LA Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals?

Mike Conley's absence from the Utah Jazz lineup surprisingly hasn't made much difference in the Western Conference Semi-finals against the LA Clippers. The Jazz have won both their games and Conley is yet to step on the floor in the second round.

Mike Conley played the entire first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies but left Game 5 after just 11 minutes of playing time. He has been sidelined ever since due to a hamstring strain.

During Game 5 between the Jazz and Grizzlies last night, Mike Conley left in the second quarter after experiencing right hamstring soreness. This morning an MRI revealed a mild right hamstring strain. He will be reevaluated prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 3, 2021

Will Mike Conley play in Game 3 against the LA Clippers?

Mike Conley with the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz has officially listed Mike Conley as questionable for Game 3 due to a mild strain in his right hamstring. However, he has traveled with the team to Los Angeles and has participated in parts of the Jazz's practice sessions.

Mike Conley is questionable for Game 3 (mild right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 12, 2021

Although the Utah Jazz beat the LA Clippers twice without Conley, he is an important piece of their roster. The former Memphis Grizzlies man is the veteran presence on the team and the primary ball-handler who runs the offense.

In his absence, Joe Ingles has been upgraded to a starter role. The Utah Jazz are a record-breaking three-point shooting team with 17.3 makes from beyond the arc in the NBA Playoffs, and Conley is a major part of that offensive firepower.

However, his experience is his most valued asset. Several members of the team have acknowledged that Conley is calm and poised during tough situations, which is a major factor in the Jazz's success. Utah won two games at home but will need the veteran on the road at Staples Center.

Donovan Mitchell spoke about the importance of Mike Conley, saying:

"He’s seen a lot, he was part of an 8 seed that beat a 1 seed...He’s a calm and cooling presence. Never seen Mike have a bad day, which helps keep the mood light."

If Mike Conley steps on the court, it will most likely be a last-minute game-time decision.

Also Read: Listing the only 3 players to record a 30-20-10 stat line in an NBA Playoffs game

Edited by Parimal Dagdee