2021 Olympics Men's and Women's Basketball Semifinal Schedule: Venue, time, and where to watch

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics Basketball event has now entered its final stretch. Team USA is on track to win what could be a fourth straight Olympic Gold medal. As a matter of fact, both the USA men's and women's teams competing at the Tokyo Olympics are on track to come home with a medal.

While the men's team is currently preparing to take on Australia, the women's team posted a comfortable 79-55 victory over the Australian Women's team to set up a date with Serbia in the semifinals.

JPN: United States v France Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 2

In the men's event, Luka Doncic's Slovenia will take on France in the other semifinal fixture while the French Women's team will be up against hosts Japan in the second semifinal fixture for the women's event.

In this article, we look at the venue, time, and the channels on which the 2021 Olympic Basketball semifinals can be watched.

2021 Tokyo Olympics: Venue, Time and where to watch?

The men's semifinals will take place on Thursday, 5th August at the Saitama Super Arena.

Match Time Where to watch? Slovenia vs France Thursday, 7 AM ET, August 5th NBC, Peacock United States vs Australia Thursday, 12:15 AM ET, August 5th NBC, Peacock

Like the men's semifinals, the women's semifinals will also take place at the Saitama Super Arena:

Match Time Where to watch? United States vs Serbia Thursday, 12:40 AM ET, August 5th NBC, Peacock Japan vs France Thursday, 7 AM ET, August 5th NBC, Peacock

All matches will be broadcast live on NBC, NBC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Additionally, various live streaming services providing access to NBC can also be used to live stream the event. Services such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV provide a free trial that can also be used to stream the matches live. Mobile users can watch on the NBC Mobile sports app.

Olympic games, women's basketball quarter final results



China 70 - 77 Serbia

Australia 55 - 79 USA

Japan 86 - 85 Belgium

Spain 64 - 67 France



Semi-Final fixture

USA VS Serbia

Japan VS France#TheGamePlan pic.twitter.com/EEu3jt25Eb — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) August 4, 2021

The men's semifinals event will kick off with Rudy Gobert's France taking on Slovenia. Luka Doncic had a disappointing finish to the NBA season but has managed to single-handedly drag his team to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. They now take on a strong France team that defeated Team USA to kickstart their tournament.

Team USA, on the other hand, are not expected to struggle to get to the Finals, although the Australians have multiple NBA players such as Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, Dante Exum, Matisse Thybulle and Jock Lockdale to count on.

