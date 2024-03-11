2022 NFL OPOY Justin Jefferson and reigning OROY CJ Stroud pull up to Lakers game donning $4375 Louis Vuitton fits 

The LA Lakers game had quite the star power on the sidelines with NFL stars Justin Jefferson and CJ Stroud in the building as the hosts beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109 at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Jefferson plies his trade for the Minnesota Vikings, while Stroud quarterbacks the Houston Texans. Both superstars dapped each other up during the game, and were seen donning plush Louis Vuitton first for the marquee matchup.

Stroud was seen sporting a denim monogrammed shirt with the signature logo embroidered all over. Jefferson kept it even casual with a black LV tee with the logo in front. Both shirts collectively add up to $4375 (as per official LV website).

The two stars are enjoying their offseason before another grueling season gets underway in September. The Vikings finished with a 7-10 record and dropped six of their seven games in the end. The Texans and Stroud ended 10-7 in the AFC. There was enough sportsmanship going around with both stars warmly greeting each other.

The Lakers are now six games over .500 with win over the Timberwolves

The win against the Minnesota Timberwolves saw the Lakers improve to 36-30, six games over the .500 mark. They were led by Anthony Davis whose historic night was the driving force behind the win. The center had a scintillating evening with 27 points and 25 rebounds.

LeBron James added 29 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, while Austin Reaves chipped in with 19 points. The win still sees them ninth in the West as they are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks with 36 wins. The latter are still ahead as they have two losses less than LA.

The Lakers have endured a rough stretch of games and are 6-4 in their last 10, winning their last two. Their last four games have seen them play some of the top teams across both conferences. They lost to the Sacramento Kings but notched up impressive wins over the OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, and the T-Wolves — all of whom are placed well over the Lakers.

Up next, the Purple and Gold play the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center followed by a four-game home stand where they host the Golden State Warriors. They prepare for a six-game away stretch next week and as their regular season inches to a close. Only time will tell if the Lakers will finish in the top six and avoid the play-in tournament.