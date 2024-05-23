2023-24 NBA Season All-NBA teams announced: Closer look at all selections

The names that earned their selections into the All-NBA teams have been finally released by the league. After the All-Defensive groups were introduced, it was only a matter of time before the other enviable collection of players came out. A few on the list such as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic were guaranteed but some will be debated by fans.

Fans have to realize first that this is a regular season award, taking playoff performances out of the picture. The players on the list also played the minimum number of games (65) required to be considered. A handful like Jimmy Butler (60) and Joel Embiid (39) didn’t make it to the ballots for that very reason.

The 2023-24 All-NBA teams

The All-NBA first team wasn’t a big surprise as it had Jokic, Doncic and “SGA.” Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum joined the trio as the league’s best quintet. Many will argue that Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards should have taken Antetokounmpo’s slot. “The Greek Freak’s” selection will have some moaning about it. Tatum has to be in there considering the Boston Celtics’ record and regular-season dominance.

Player Team Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Thunder Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

Brunson, Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis made it to the All-NBA second team. Again, this is a group that some will be arguing about. A few will be asking why Paolo Banchero did not make it to the list after the Orlando Magic reached the playoffs.

Player Team Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Kawhi Leonard LA Clippers Anthony Davis LA Lakers

And finally, the All-NBA third team is headlined by the faces of the league, Steph Curry and LeBron James. That “King James” earned a selection in his 21st year, and as the oldest player in the league is simply incredible. Like in the previous group, some fans will find it hard to believe their favorite players were excluded from this group.

Player Team LeBron James LA Lakers Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Domantas Sabonis Sacramento Kings Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Devin Booker Phoenix Suns