2023-24 NBA Season: List of all Christmas Day games | Date, time, and more

The NBA Christmas Day games were formally announced by the NBA following a report from Sham Charania last week. Every year, the league's Christmas Day games draw in a massive audience throughout the day, and this year will be no different.

Thursday afternoon on ESPN, the Christmas Day games were formally announced, giving fans plenty to look forward to over the next few months.

Following Thursday's ESPN announcement, let's take a look at the NBA Christmas Day December 25th schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Game 2: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver CO

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles CA

Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami FL

Game 5: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix AZ

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017

Previewing the NBA Christmas Day schedule

The schedule will see several high-profile matchups. Two Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Miami Heat will be seen competing against one another. With Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid as former teammates, the competition will be one for the ages.

With James Harden looking to leave Philadelphia, the game will give the 76ers a chance to match up with the defending Eastern Conference champs.

The third game of the day will see the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers clash before the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns take the court. The LA Lakers will be looking to prove themselves in the competition.

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns

Both the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns have undergone big transformations this offseason. Their games will certainly draw quite a bit of attention as both teams will look to cement their place as true contenders this season.

In the final Christmas Day game of the evening, the defending champions will take on the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown. Although the Nuggets couldn't eliminate the Warriors in the playoffs last year, the Bay Area team will be looking to return to the NBA Finals.

After a disappointing run in the 2022-23 playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be expected to make another run following their 2021-22 NBA title.

The biggest competition of the day will take place between the NBA and the NFL. While traditionally the NFL claims Thanksgiving for American Football, the league will hold three games on Christmas Day, creating quite a standoff.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)