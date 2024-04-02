2023-24 NBA Teammate of the Year Award finalists announced ft. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and more

With the NBA postseason in sight, the finalists have been announced for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Some of the names on the list are familiar faces, while others are making appearances as nominees for the first time. While odds have not been released for the award race, the 12 finalists have been named by the NBA Communications X account.

The finalists are as follows:

Harrison Barnes (SAC)

Mikal Bridges (BKN)

Jalen Brunson (NYK)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (DEN)

Mike Conley (MIN)

Markelle Fultz (ORL)

Al Horford (BOS)

TJ McConnell (IND)

Larry Nance Jr. (NO)

Georges Niang (CLE)

Dwight Powell (DAL)

Jalen Willians (OKC)

The 12 finalists were selected with the league including six finalists from each conference. The announcement regarding the winner will coincide with the announcements regarding the other regular season awards.

Who is the NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award named after?

With the announcement of the finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, many fans have wondered how the award got its name. Back in 1958, Maurice Stokes, who played for the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals, took a fall during a game against the Lakers, who, at the time, played out of Minneapolis.

The fall saw Stokes suffer a head injury that knocked him unconscious and caused permanent damage to his brain. As a result of the injury, he had several seizures that resulted in him becoming paralyzed. This brought an abrupt and tragic end to his NBA career.

After the incident, Stokes' teammate, Jack Twyman, stepped up to the plate, with him and his family becoming regular visitors. Twyman then took things a step further and despite being just a 23-year-old, became Maurice Stokes' legal guardian.

Because of the extensive damage to Stokes' brain, Twyman decided to launch the "Maurice Stokes Memorial Basketball Game" to help cover the costs of his care. The annual game took place every year for decades, with top players getting involved to compete.

In 2013, the league began awarding players deemed "ideal teammates" the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Hall of Fame finalist Chauncey Billups was named the first-ever winner.

To date, Jrue Holiday remains the only player to win the award more than once, with the Celtics standout winning it three times in the past four years.