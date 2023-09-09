2023 FIBA World Cup final standings for teams in classification round (9-16) 

Germany and Serbia will battle for the 2023 FIBA World Cup championship on Sunday, September 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The winner will succeed Spain who failed to defend its 2019 crown when they lost to the Canadians in the quarter-finals.

Losing semi-finalists, Team USA and Canada will duke it out in the other game on the said date to determine the third and fourth-placed teams.

While the top four teams still have another big game to play, the classification rankings for 9-16 in the World Cup are set. Based on FIBA’s rules, all teams ranked third and fourth in the second round of their respective brackets will fall into this category.

The third placers will be ranked 9-12 while the fourth-placed teams based on their brackets will end up 13-16.

As it stands, Spain is ninth, Australia 10th, Montenegro 11th and Puerto Rico is 12th. Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Greece and Georgia take 13th-16th spots, respectively, according to the standings in the World Cup.

Except for Australia, which has already booked a ticket, the aforementioned teams will participate in Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year. A total of 24 countries will vie for four slots to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Spain, Australia and Montenegro had legitimate chances of entering at least the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup but couldn’t get it done. The Spaniards, who have won the last two editions of the tournament, will be hungry to prove they’re still great. Qualifying and then challenging for the gold in the Olympics will underline that point.

Australia came into the World Cup with a mix of veterans and young talent. The Boomers won the 2020 bronze in Tokyo but struggled in the past few weeks. Josh Giddey, if he’s available, will only get better and will give the Aussies a chance to be better in the Olympics.

Montenegro looked content to make the 2019 World Cup and then lost their first three games in the first stage. The team has surpassed all expectations this year. They almost stunned the vaunted Team USA in the second round.

The 9th-16th teams in the 2023 FIBA World Cup had superb talents on their roster

Spain didn’t have Ricky Rubio and Lorenzo Brown but had Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, the Hernangomez brothers and Rudy Fernandez. They did have the young and emerging Juan Nunez. Spain simply didn’t have its usual star-studded cast but they remained competitive.

OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey is undoubtedly the future of Australian basketball. The Boomers will be hoping Dyson Daniels and Matisse Thybulle will play better for the national team.

Montenegro and the Dominican Republic’s international basketball campaigns will be highly reliant on the presence of Nikola Vucevic and Karl-Anthony Towns. They make their respective teams world-beaters when they’re on the floor.

Bruno Caboclo’s stock will only rise following his FIBA World Cup campaign for Brazil. Thanasis Antetokounmpo had a decent outing for Greece. However, no one on that team had the same kind of impact that his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo brings.

Georgia earned themselves new fans in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with their no-nonsense type of basketball. Like Puerto Rico, they didn’t have big NBA names on their roster but punched above their weight as a unit.