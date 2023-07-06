2023 NBA Draft - Hunter Tyson signs a 4-year deal with the Nuggets worth $7.7 million

The Denver Nuggets have signed their No. 37 pick Hunter Tyson to a partially guaranteed four-year, $7.7 million contract, according to The Denver Post’s Mike Singer.

“The Nuggets and Hunter Tyson have agreed on a four-year deal worth $7.7 million, a league source told @denverpost. The first three years are fully guaranteed with a team option on the fourth year. Deal will use second round exception as well,” Singer reported.

Denver used its second-round pick exception to be able to offer Tyson a four-year deal. The Nuggets also signed their No. 32 pick, Jalen Pickett, to a similar deal (four years, $8.4 million).

Tyson, aged 23, spent five seasons with Clemson, averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 45.3% shooting.

However, he upped his production significantly over his final year with the Tigers. This came as Tyson averaged 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 47.9% shooting over 34 games as a super senior.

Per Singer, the Nuggets will now have a full 15-man roster signed to standard deals once their No. 29 pick, Julian Strawther, signs his rookie contract. In addition, guard Collin Gillespie is expected to be one of Denver’s two-way contract players:

“So: Joker, Jamal, MPJ, AG, KCP, CB, Peyton, Reggie, Vlatko, Zeke, DJ, Justin, Jalen, Hunter and waiting on Julian’s contract but that’s 15. Collin expected to be two-way, but a guard who they lean on regularly,” Singer reported.

What can Nuggets fans expect from Hunter Tyson?

Denver Nuggets rookie forward Hunter Tyson

As for what Nuggets fans can expect from Hunter Tyson, he is described by NBADraft.net as a “floor-spacing wing with great size”, (6-foot-8, 215 pounds). The site adds that Tyson is a “catch-and-shoot specialist who shot over 40% from beyond the arc as a super senior on six attempts per game.”

However, Tyson can also “take advantage of mismatches in the post” and is a “good finisher when he gets to the hoop.” In addition, he is described as an “elite rebounder by every definition.”

Overall, Tyson is viewed as an NBA-ready role player who can make an instant impact in the league. Considering that the Nuggets were reportedly targeting rotation-caliber players ahead of the draft, it seems likely that Tyson could receive a real opportunity next season.

However, the 23-year-old forward’s playing time will likely be determined by whether he can hold up defensively at the NBA level.

