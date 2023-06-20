On Thursday night, the offseason will truly begin with the NBA Draft. Headlined by Victor Wembanyama, a new rookie class is set to begin their jounrey at the professional level. With the draft just two days away, here is a breakdown of all the potential players that will have their name called.

All probable 58 NBA Draft picks:

San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Charlotte Hornets Scoot Henderson Portland Trail Blazers Brandon Miller Houston Rockets Amen Thompson Detroit Pistons Jarace Walker Orlando Magic Ausar Thompson Indiana Pacers Cam Whitmore Washington Wizards Anthony Black Utah Jazz Taylor Hendricks Dallas Mavericks Dereck Lively Orlando Magic Kobe Bufkin OKC Thunder Gradey Dick Toronto Raptors Bilal Coulibaly New Orleans Pelicans Jalen Hood-Schifino Atlanta Hawks Cason Wallace Utah Jazz Jordan Hawkins LA Lakers Keyonte George Miami Heat Olivier-Maxence Prosper Golden State Warriors Maxwell Lewis Houston Rockets Ben Sheppard Brooklyn Nets Nick Smith Jr. Brooklyn Nets Dariq Whitehead Portland Trail Blazers Jeff Howard Sacramento Kings Leonard Miller Memphis Grizzlies Brandid Podziemski Indiana Pacers Noah Clowney Charlotte Hornets Colby Jones Utah Jazz Kris Murray Indiana Pacers Brice Sensabaugh LA Clippers Jamies Jaquez Jr. Detroit Pistons Rayan Rupert Indiana Pacers James Nnaji San Antonio Spurs GG Jackson Charlotte Hornets Amari Bailey Boston Celtics Andre Jackson Jr. Orlando Magic Tristan Vukcevic OKC Thunder Julian Phillips Sacramento Kings Trayce Jackson-Davis Charlotte Hornets Julian Strawther Denver Nuggets Jordan Walsh Charlotte Hornets Keyontae Johnson Washington Wizards Marcus Sasser Portland Trail Blazers Kobe Brown San Antonio Spurs Sidy Cissoko Memphis Grizzlies Jaylen Clark Atlanta Hawks Seth Lundy LA Lakers Terquavion Smith LA Clippers Jalen Wilson Cleveland Cavaliers Toumani Camara OKC Thunder Chris Livingston Brooklyn Nets Emoni Bates Phoenix Suns Mouhamed Gueye Minnesota Timberwolves Ricky Council IV Sacramento Kings Tosan Evbuomwan Indiana Pacers Jordan Miller Memphis Grizzlies Mojave King Washington Wizards Sir'Jabari Rice Milwaukee Bucks Oscar Tshiebwe

There will only be 58 players drafted on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls were both forced to forefit their second-round pick this year. The NBA did this to Philly after being found guilty of tampering with P.J. Tucker. For the Bulls, the were found guilty of tampering with Lonzo Ball.

