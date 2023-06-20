Create

2023 NBA Draft picks by teams prediction: All probable 58 picks explored

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons
2023 NBA Draft picks by teams prediction

On Thursday night, the offseason will truly begin with the NBA Draft. Headlined by Victor Wembanyama, a new rookie class is set to begin their jounrey at the professional level. With the draft just two days away, here is a breakdown of all the potential players that will have their name called.

All probable 58 NBA Draft picks:

San Antonio SpursVictor Wembanyama
Charlotte HornetsScoot Henderson
Portland Trail BlazersBrandon Miller
Houston RocketsAmen Thompson
Detroit PistonsJarace Walker
Orlando MagicAusar Thompson
Indiana PacersCam Whitmore
Washington WizardsAnthony Black
Utah JazzTaylor Hendricks
Dallas MavericksDereck Lively
Orlando MagicKobe Bufkin
OKC ThunderGradey Dick
Toronto RaptorsBilal Coulibaly
New Orleans PelicansJalen Hood-Schifino
Atlanta HawksCason Wallace
Utah JazzJordan Hawkins
LA LakersKeyonte George
Miami HeatOlivier-Maxence Prosper
Golden State WarriorsMaxwell Lewis
Houston RocketsBen Sheppard
Brooklyn NetsNick Smith Jr.
Brooklyn NetsDariq Whitehead
Portland Trail BlazersJeff Howard
Sacramento KingsLeonard Miller
Memphis GrizzliesBrandid Podziemski
Indiana PacersNoah Clowney
Charlotte HornetsColby Jones
Utah JazzKris Murray
Indiana PacersBrice Sensabaugh
LA ClippersJamies Jaquez Jr.
Detroit PistonsRayan Rupert
Indiana PacersJames Nnaji
San Antonio SpursGG Jackson
Charlotte HornetsAmari Bailey
Boston CelticsAndre Jackson Jr.
Orlando MagicTristan Vukcevic
OKC ThunderJulian Phillips
Sacramento KingsTrayce Jackson-Davis
Charlotte HornetsJulian Strawther
Denver NuggetsJordan Walsh
Charlotte HornetsKeyontae Johnson
Washington WizardsMarcus Sasser
Portland Trail BlazersKobe Brown
San Antonio SpursSidy Cissoko
Memphis GrizzliesJaylen Clark
Atlanta HawksSeth Lundy
LA LakersTerquavion Smith
LA ClippersJalen Wilson
Cleveland CavaliersToumani Camara
OKC ThunderChris Livingston
Brooklyn NetsEmoni Bates
Phoenix SunsMouhamed Gueye
Minnesota TimberwolvesRicky Council IV
Sacramento KingsTosan Evbuomwan
Indiana PacersJordan Miller
Memphis GrizzliesMojave King
Washington WizardsSir'Jabari Rice
Milwaukee BucksOscar Tshiebwe

There will only be 58 players drafted on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls were both forced to forefit their second-round pick this year. The NBA did this to Philly after being found guilty of tampering with P.J. Tucker. For the Bulls, the were found guilty of tampering with Lonzo Ball.

