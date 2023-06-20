On Thursday night, the offseason will truly begin with the NBA Draft. Headlined by Victor Wembanyama, a new rookie class is set to begin their jounrey at the professional level. With the draft just two days away, here is a breakdown of all the potential players that will have their name called.
All probable 58 NBA Draft picks:
San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama
Charlotte Hornets
Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers
Brandon Miller
Houston Rockets
Amen Thompson
Detroit Pistons
Jarace Walker
Orlando Magic
Ausar Thompson
Indiana Pacers
Cam Whitmore
Washington Wizards
Anthony Black
Utah Jazz
Taylor Hendricks
Dallas Mavericks
Dereck Lively
Orlando Magic
Kobe Bufkin
OKC Thunder
Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
Bilal Coulibaly
New Orleans Pelicans
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Atlanta Hawks
Cason Wallace
Utah Jazz
Jordan Hawkins
LA Lakers
Keyonte George
Miami Heat
Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Golden State Warriors
Maxwell Lewis
Houston Rockets
Ben Sheppard
Brooklyn Nets
Nick Smith Jr.
Brooklyn Nets
Dariq Whitehead
Portland Trail Blazers
Jeff Howard
Sacramento Kings
Leonard Miller
Memphis Grizzlies
Brandid Podziemski
Indiana Pacers
Noah Clowney
Charlotte Hornets
Colby Jones
Utah Jazz
Kris Murray
Indiana Pacers
Brice Sensabaugh
LA Clippers
Jamies Jaquez Jr.
Detroit Pistons
Rayan Rupert
Indiana Pacers
James Nnaji
San Antonio Spurs
GG Jackson
Charlotte Hornets
Amari Bailey
Boston Celtics
Andre Jackson Jr.
Orlando Magic
Tristan Vukcevic
OKC Thunder
Julian Phillips
Sacramento Kings
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Charlotte Hornets
Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
Jordan Walsh
Charlotte Hornets
Keyontae Johnson
Washington Wizards
Marcus Sasser
Portland Trail Blazers
Kobe Brown
San Antonio Spurs
Sidy Cissoko
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaylen Clark
Atlanta Hawks
Seth Lundy
LA Lakers
Terquavion Smith
LA Clippers
Jalen Wilson
Cleveland Cavaliers
Toumani Camara
OKC Thunder
Chris Livingston
Brooklyn Nets
Emoni Bates
Phoenix Suns
Mouhamed Gueye
Minnesota Timberwolves
Ricky Council IV
Sacramento Kings
Tosan Evbuomwan
Indiana Pacers
Jordan Miller
Memphis Grizzlies
Mojave King
Washington Wizards
Sir'Jabari Rice
Milwaukee Bucks
Oscar Tshiebwe
There will only be 58 players drafted on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls were both forced to forefit their second-round pick this year. The NBA did this to Philly after being found guilty of tampering with P.J. Tucker. For the Bulls, the were found guilty of tampering with Lonzo Ball.