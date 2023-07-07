2023 NBA Free Agency- Brandin Podziemski signs a 4-year deal worth $16.2 Million with the Warriors 

The Golden State Warriors have officially signed Brandin Podziemski to a 4-year rookie-scale deal. Although only two years of the contract are guaranteed, Podziemski could be looking at a $16.2 million contract.

The news of Podziemski's signing was announced earlier this week. He was selected as the 19th overall pick in the first round by the Warriors from Santa Clara. During his time at Santa Clara, Podziemski showcased impressive stats, averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Notably, he had a remarkable three-point shooting percentage of 43.8%, ranking him fifth in the nation—a perfect fit for the Warriors' style of play.

Although Brandin Podziemski missed the WCC Conference Championship, he led the WCC in rebounding, ranked third in scoring, fourth in assists, and first in double-doubles (13). He was one of three players in NCAA Division I. Podziemski averaged over 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

With the Golden State Warriors, Podziemski could become an even greater 3-point threat and continue to develop his game. Eventually, he could become a key rotation player for the Warriors.

Is Brandin Podziemski's size an issue?

Brandin Podziemski is a 6-foot-5-inch guard. Due to this length, he is able to play well on the rebounding end of the game. He can also get occasional steals and blocks on defense.

However, some concerns have been raised about his lack of size in relation to his position. Sam Vecenie from The Athletic noted that Podziemski's size and athleticism are significant questions that could potentially impact his performance on both ends of the court at the next level.

"One of the best catch-and-shoot scorers in the country. Hard to overemphasize how pure the shot looks.

Whether these concerns are legitimate or not seems uncertain for now. That said, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor had a somewhat different take. Here is what O'Connor had to say about Podziemski's game:

"Knockdown shooter off the catch" with a "pillowy-soft touch when tossing up teardrop floaters and hook shots” who is an “outstanding rebounder” with a “magnetic feel for tracking the trajectory of boards” and an “active on-ball defender.”

O'Connor described Podziemski as an active on-ball defender. But, O'Connor had more to say:

Podziemski has “struggled creating advantages off the dribble against lengthier defenders due to his slow first step,” and that he’s “a subpar on-ball defender who got roasted by quicker players even when facing lower level of competition.”

It remains uncertain how Podziemski's game will transition to the NBA. Elevating one's performance to the next level requires a combination of talent and hard work. However, it is evident that Podziemski's catch-and-shoot skills could be a valuable asset within the Warriors' offensive system under the guidance of head coach Steve Kerr.

