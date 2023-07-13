2023 NBA Free Agency- Celtics sign $60 million extension with Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics have officially signed Kristaps Porzingis to a $60 million extension for two years. The Celtics traded for him in a blockbuster deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards this offseason after he opted into his $36 million player option.

The Celtics are all in on pursuing a championship with Porzingis. They shocked everyone when they moved on from Marcus Smart in the trade, but by signing Porzingis to an extension, they have shown their belief in the Latvian native.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Porzingis averaged a career-high 23.2 points with the Wizards last season while playing 65 games, the most since his sophomore year. Porzingis shot 49.8% from the field, including 38.5% from deep on 5.5 attempts. He's expected to give the Celtics the third scoring option they haven't had behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Kristaps Porzingis gives the Celtics an even dynamic edge offensively with his size and three-level scoring, as a floor-spacing big. Defensively, he can be impactful as a rim protector or help defender with his 7'3" frame. Porzingis has averaged 1.8 blocks per contest across his 409 games in the league since 2015.

Kristaps Porzingis' acquisition made Boston Celtics favorites to win it all

The Boston Celtics fell short last season of making the NBA finals for the second consecutive year after a 4-3 conference finals loss against the Miami Heat. The Celtics arguably had the deepest roster but failed to capitalize on it. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had an up-and-down postseason run, hampering Boston's chances of claiming their record 18th title.

The Celtics aren't giving up their hopes of becoming the NBA champions again. Kristaps Porzingis' addition is an indication of that. The Celtics have formed one of the NBA's most versatile big threes in their frontcourt with Tatum, Brown and Porzingis.

The three together could wreak havoc on an already efficient offensive unit. There aren't many defensive teams capable of limiting all three players once they are on the floor together. Their versatility, especially with their size, makes them an even bigger threat than last season.

Joe Giza @JoeGiza Sports Final: Sports Final: @RochieWBZ talked to former NBA scout Jeff Nelson about how Kristaps Porzingis will help the Celtics (part 1 of 2) 📹 Sports Final: @RochieWBZ talked to former NBA scout Jeff Nelson about how Kristaps Porzingis will help the Celtics (part 1 of 2) https://t.co/rMO5VMPdyW

However, it will all depend on whether Kristaps Porzingis can replicate his run from the 2022-23 season. It's important to note that it was his contract year in Washington. He could've become an unrestricted free agent. Before last season, Porzingis had been one of the most injury-prone players in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics will hope their newest star addition can stay healthy for the better part of the year, especially come playoff time, or else they could struggle heavily to make a deep run.

Poll : 0 votes