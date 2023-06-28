Danilo Gallinari has found himself negotiating a contract buy-out. He was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Pozingis to the Boston Celtics.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Gallinari could be a potential free agency target for Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat.

"One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington," Jackson wrote.

"Yahoo’s Jake Fischer said a buyout is likely. Gallinari missed all of last season after sustaining a torn ACL in World Cup play for Italy. Washington last week received Gallinari from the Boston Celtics as part of the package for Kristaps Porzingis."

Gallinari would add size and shooting to Miami's roster and provide another veteran presence for a Heat franchise that continually finds ways to revitalize aging talent. However, Gallinari will likely take time to rediscover his best form.

The veteran bigbman hasn't played competitive basketball in a year after injuring his ACL during the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, where Gallinari was representing his native Italy.

Still, big men that can stretch the floor, rebound and score off the catch or via movement are incredibly valuable commodities in the modern NBA. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Miami take a chance on Gallinari with a deal that's likely to be a Veteran Minimum.

Before Gallinari becomes available, he will need to agree a buyout on his current deal that has one year left to run and is worth $6.8 million - a deal that Gallinari signed with the Boston Celtics last summer.

Damian Lillard 'seriously interested' in joining Miami Heat

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is seriously interested in joining the Miami Heat this summer - although the move would need to be via a trade.

"Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo," Amick wrote.

"If it reaches this point – and there’s still an ‘if’ here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before – Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract."

The Miami Heat are in need of a star point guard, as Kyle Lowry has failed to maintain his elite level of play and showing serious signs of aging. By adding Damian Lillard to their rotation, the Miami Heat would instantly become championship contenders.

Furthermore, the potential addition of Damian Lillard wouldn't affect the Miami Heat's chances of acquiring Danilo Gallinari due to the Veteran Minimum nature of Gallinari's potential deal with the South Beach-based franchise.

