2023 NBA Free Agency - Dejounte Murray signs $120 million extension with the Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly reached a four-year contract extension agreement with Dejounte Murray, worth $120 million. Murray, 26, will now remain with the Hawks until he enters his 30s, assuming he isn't traded before the end of his new deal.

Dejounte Murray was acquired by the Hawks during the 2022 offseason as the Eastern Conference franchise looked to pair a more defensive-minded guard with Trae Young. Unfortunately, Murray and Young's partnership hasn't been as smooth as the Hawks' front office would have hoped.

While Murray's addition has liberated Young on the offensive end, the incomplete fit between the two guards has been prevalent. Both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young require the ball to be at their most effective on offense.

As such, the Atlanta Hawks have run a two-man game between the two guards, sometimes to their own detriment.

Murray is arguably a more well-rounded offensive talent than Young. The veteran guard can pressure the rim, score from mid-range, hit threes, and play a system-based game with screening, cutting, relocating, and secondary or tertiary playmaking.

Young, on the other hand, relies heavily on his perimeter scoring ability and shiftiness in the lane as he looks to pressure the defense into fouling.

Nevertheless, Murray ended his debut season with the Hawks averaging 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from deep.

With coach Quin Snyder now getting a full offseason to work with his team, it will be interesting to see how Murray and Young are utilized in a more motion-based offense than the one we saw under Nate McMillian for the majority of last year.

Dejounte Murray was suspended in Game 5 against Boston

Despite the Atlanta Hawks having a difficult season, Snyder helped navigate his team into the NBA playoffs, where they faced the Boston Celtics in the opening round. Throughout the series, Dejounte Murray was the Hawks' most dangerous offensive weapon.

However, Atlanta was without Murray's services during Game 5 after he seemingly intentionally bumped a referee following the completion of Game 4. As such, the NBA suspended Murray for one game, hurting the Hawks' chances of keeping pace with a Celtics team that was viewed as a championship contender.

The morning before Game 5 took place, he addressed the media at a shootaround, where he discussed his suspension:

"Whatever happened, happened," Murray said. "I just feel like we all should be held accountable from players, coaches, even the referees. It shouldn't be one-sided. It should be fair. Like I said, we all should be held accountable. At the end of the day, I'm suspended and it is what it is."

Despite missing the game, Murray ended the series with averages of 23 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 48.5% shooting from two-point range and 37.8% shooting from deep.

Dejounte Murray is arguably the Hawks' most dynamic player, so it makes sense the franchise would look to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The question now becomes whether Trae Young will be with the franchise in the coming years or whether the Hawks will look to move off their star play in a trade.

