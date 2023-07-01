2023 NBA Free Agency - Desmond Bane signs a five year extension with the Grizzlies worth $207 Million

The Memphis Grizzlies made sure Desmond Bane, the team’s starting shooting guard, is secured with the team for at least another five years.

Bane, who was the No. 30 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, reportedly got a massive upgrade in salary with his maximum rookie scale extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. https://t.co/tFeXZedcst

The Memphis Grizzlies have made the playoffs in the last three years behind the trio of Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. “G12” may have made All-NBA over that span if not for off-court issues.

“JJJ” is the recently-crowned Defensive Player of the Year. Furthermore, Bane nearly won Most Improved Player a season ago and could push for an All-Star selection next season.

Bane’s first contract was $9.94 million for four years, the last two of which were team options. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals last season. The Richmond, Indiana native shot 47.9% from the field, including 40.8% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies have seen that Bane is a natural leader that his teammates look up to. In Ja Morant’s tumultuous last season, the Grizzlies viewed their starting shooting guard as one of the alphas of the team.

Az @AzThe6 Desmond Bane is a better leader than Morant. Desmond Bane is a better leader than Morant.

Next season, Memphis will be again without Morant for the first 25 games of the season. Desmond Bane’s presence and his stature as an emerging big-time player will help stabilize the Grizzlies’ locker room.

Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart will have to adjust quickly to each other

If the Boston Celtics had not traded Desmond Bane in 2020, he and Marcus Smart would have been teammates. Three years later, the two will be the Memphis Grizzlies’ starting backcourt as they await the return of Ja Morant.

Smart was acquired via a three-team trade that sent former backup point guard Tyus Jones to the Washington Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics.

Jones had an expiring contract and they needed a proven leader with big-time playoff experience, which Smart has plenty of.

Boston’s former heart and soul spent the majority of his playmaking days setting up All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He would have to do the same but with Desmond Bane as the main beneficiary of the playcalling.

Following Marcus Smart's acquisition, Bane quickly posted this message:

"Real s**t… woke up to the news now I’m up LETS GET IT ! @smart_MS3"

Desmond Bane @DBane0625 twitter.com/joemullinax/st… Joe Mullinax @JoeMullinax It’s 3 AM and I can’t sleep because Marcus Smart is going to play basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies I am so hype It’s 3 AM and I can’t sleep because Marcus Smart is going to play basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies I am so hype Real shit… woke up to the news now I’m up LETS GET IT ! @smart_MS3 Real shit… woke up to the news now I’m up LETS GET IT ! @smart_MS3 twitter.com/joemullinax/st…

The two will be giving their best to make their new partnership work.

Sans Morant, Bane’s load on the offensive end will increase. He and Smart will need to find chemistry and rhythm to keep the Grizzlies afloat.

Poll : 0 votes