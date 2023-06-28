Donte DiVincenzo recently declined his player option with the Golden State Warriors for next season to test out free agency. As per NBA rumors, DiVincenzo could reunite with his Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks.

Josh Hart, who said he was going to decline his player option with the Knicks this offseason, made it known that he wants to bring the band back together in New York.

Hart has publicly said that he wants to bring Donte DiVincenzo to the team and is hopeful that he, DiVincenzo and Brunson could play together for a long time wearing the same uniform in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/QdbWGbWLl4

Could Donte DiVincenzo unite with his former Wildcats?

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings - Game Five

Former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo had the choice to exercise his $4.7 million player option for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. However, it seems that a close friend of his is actively working behind the scenes to facilitate his move to a different team on the other coast.

Josh Hart, DiVincenzo's fellow Villanova alum, is reportedly eager to transform New York Knicks games into a nostalgic Villanova homecoming.

Hart, DiVincenzo and Knicks star Jalen Brunson played together at Villanova and have maintained a strong friendship. Speculation began to circulate when fans noticed Hart showing his support on Twitter for the idea of DiVincenzo joining the Knicks.

Josh Hart's actions suggest that he believes additional contributions from their Villanova connections are necessary for the Knicks to progress further in their postseason aspirations. His desire to reunite with Donte DiVincenzo is evident, as he doesn't shy away from expressing it.

While Josh Hart had already moved on to the NBA, DiVincenzo teamed up with Brunson for three years and Hart for two years at Villanova. Their collaboration at Villanova culminated in a remarkable achievement, leading the team to both the Big East and national championships in 2018.

DiVincenzo, a two-time national champion, made a significant impact during the Final Four and was recognized as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 tournament. His remarkable performance, including a notable 31-point outing off the bench in the championship game against Michigan, further solidified his credentials.

It now appears that Hart could be implying that getting the band together could allow the Knicks to replicate the trio's collegiate glory in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes