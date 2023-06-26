2023 NBA Free Agency- James Harden may yet return to the Rockets just three years after leaving Houston 

Dating back to Christmas day, there have been an abundance of rumors surroudning James Harden. After just one full season with the Philadelphia 76ers, the former MVP could be on the move yet again.

This offseason, James Harden has the option to become an unrestricted free agent. If he does so, a reunion with the Houston Rockets could be on the table. Throughout the regular season, there were countless reports that the two sides are opening to coming together again.

Since Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets have gone into a full rebuild. Just this week they added two more young players into the mix via the NBA Draft. The Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the four overall pick and Cam Whitmore with the No. 20 selection.

Despite still being in the early stages of their rebuild, Harden is still strongly considering the possibility of signing with the Rockets in free agency.

"Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the Rockets remain a serious possibility. And yes, that's still the case with Houston deciding to add guard Amen Thompson out of the Overtime Elite program with the fourth pick."

James Harden to the Houston Rockets still remains unrealistic

While the reports continue to suggest that James Harden is considering the Houston Rockets, it remains unrealistic. After forcing his way out just two years ago, returning back as a free agent would be a rather bizzare ending to this saga.

Even from the Rockets perspective, bringing Harden back makes little sense. They've managed to build a strong young core that is loaded with potential for the future. Bringing in a ball-dominant star like Harden only complicates things. Houston would be sacrificing their long-term potential just to win a handful of extra games in the regular season.

From the beginning, this has seemed entirely like a money ploy. The Rockets have the cap space to give Harden a big deal, which puts pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers. Now in his mid-30s, the All-Star point guard doesn't have much time left to secure one last big pay day.

Throughout his career, Harden has done just about everything a player can do expect win a championship. Sticking with the 76ers gives him his best chance of doing so. Along with playing alongside league MVP Joel Embiid, the franchise also just hired Nick Nurse to be the new head coach.

