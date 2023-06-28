2023 NBA Free Agency- Lakers to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt

The LA Lakers have tipped off their offseason business by exercising the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt. The defensive-minded forward was one of the key figures of their midseason resurgence last year. Vanderbilt joined the roster at the deadline alongside D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley in a three-team trade deal.

He was the Lakers' go-to option defensively against the opposing team's best perimeter players. Vanderbilt's size and versatility allowed him to guard all positions. His hard-nosed and physical playing style complimented coach Darvin Ham's coaching methods.

Jarred Vanderbilt also played a crucial role in the playoffs guarding the likes of Ja Morant and Steph Curry, neutralizing their threat as much as possible, which helped the Lakers prevail against them.

Steph Noh @StephNoh Try only focusing on Jarred Vanderbilt's defense on Steph Curry during this vid. It covers every possession, starting at one timeout and ending at another.



LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally got complimentary on the frontcourt with Vanderbilt, who offered size and elite defense alongside the superstar duo. He was one of the primary reasons LA turned into a top-three defense after the deadline.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported these rumors first, writing:

"Speaking of expected LAL moves, the Lakers plan to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt for next season, sources told ESPN."

MceManin also reported that Vanderbilt is eligible to sign a four-year $71 million contract with the Lakers after September 7.

Jarred Vanderbilt among players LA Lakers must sign on a long-term deal

The LA Lakers were adamant the Utah Jazz add Jarred Vanderbilt in the three-team trade featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves at the deadline. The Lakers surprisingly came out as the winners of the deal. They only had to include one of their future first-round picks (protected 1-4).

Meanwhile, they didn't have to part ways with their best assets to make the deal go through, with Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones as the parting pieces. Vanderbilt was a coveted target, so the Lakers got a steal deal on him being part of that trade.

Only 24, Vanderbilt could be a vital part of the team's core for the future. He has also shown modest improvements as a 3-point shooter, and if he continues building on that, having a 6'9" versatile defensive specialist with a respectable long-range game would not hurt LA.

The $71 million across four years is the max the Lakers can offer him. They could also negotiate and bring that number down. LA will have the entire season to evaluate Jarred Vanderbilt's value and offer him a contract they believe is ideal for him to sign long-term.

