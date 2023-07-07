2023 NBA Free Agency- Montrezl Harrell signs 1-year deal with the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked to maintain some continuity by re-signing free-agent center Montrezl Harrell. The former 6th Man of the Year had a player option with the team for this season worth $2.7 million. However, he declined to become an unrestricted free agent.

After failing to generate substantial interest in the market, Harrell seems to have accepted another minimum deal with the Sixers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report this transaction. The sum of the contract is yet to be disclosed but it could be slightly less than what Harrell could've made if he opted into his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent F Montrezl Harrell has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

The Philadelphia 76ers decision to bring Harrell back seems questionable for now. They recently signed Mo Bamba to a minimum deal, while they have also expressed interest in bringing back Paul Reed, who was ahead of Harrell in the big man rotation last season.

Montrezl Harrell didn't have the impact he was expected to make off the bench last season. He recorded his worst averages since his rookie year, playing 11.9 minutes. He tallied 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 59.8%. The 76ers couldn't rely on him much as a serviceable backup big for Joel Embiid.

The 6'7" center's lack of size contributes to his defensive struggles on the interior, while on offense, he's only effective inside the paint, providing no spacing. He's not as efficient on the boards either, having to go up against bigs, who are nearly four to five inches taller or more.

Moreover, restricted free agent Paul Reed's future is in the air. He is a better candidate for a backup role between Bamba and Montrezl Harrell. The Sixers would end up rostering four bigs if they re-sign him too.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent C Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @PrioritySports ' Mark Bartelstein and agent Greer Love tell ESPN. Philadelphia is bringing in Bamba with the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed, but Bamba gives the Sixers some security behind Joel Embiid if they do lose Reed.

Philadelphia 76ers continue their offseason slump with Montrezl Harrell re-signing

The Philadelphia 76ers dominated the offseason last year. They brought significant pieces to help James Harden and Joel Embiid contend for a title. The former took a pay cut to re-sign on a two-year deal, allowing the Sixers the sign players like PJ Tucker, De'Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr.

The Sixers were among the massive winners at this time last year. They are now potentially leading the race as the biggest losers. James Harden opted into his discounted contract only to request a trade. Meanwhile, the 76ers lost several free agents like Shake Milton, Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels.

They have signed two new backup centers, Montrezl Harrell and Mo Bamba, that aren't expected to make much difference than one that actually could've in Paul Reed. The latter is still a restricted free agent, but he would be the fourth big man on the team, so it will be interesting to see how the Sixers' plans shape out regarding his prospects.

