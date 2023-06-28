2023 NBA Free Agency- Phoenix Suns have exercised Ish Wainright's $1.9 million team option

The Phoenix Suns, after back-to-back trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, are scrambling to fill out their roster. They just exercised a $1.9 million team option on backup small forward Ish Wainwright.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Phoenix Suns have exercised forward Ish Wainwright's $1.9 million team option to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Suns currently at six players under contract entering free agency. The Phoenix Suns have exercised forward Ish Wainwright's $1.9 million team option to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns currently at six players under contract entering free agency.

The Suns now have six players under contract heading next season. Mat Ishbia’s team is already over $10 million past the $165 million luxury tax threshold with still more than half the roster to be signed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Suns GM James Johnson could also bring back Cameron Payne who is only guaranteed $2 million out of his $6.5 million deal. Phoenix will likely continue trying to look for players who can command only around the veteran minimum due to the contracts of KD, Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The aforementioned quartet has already taken up $163 million of the Phoenix Suns’ payroll next season. Re-signing Jock Landale, Torrey Craig and T.J. Warren will be brutal to the team. Warren and Craig are unrestricted free agents who are likely to get paid more than Phoenix can afford.

Spotrac @spotrac



Kevin Durant, $47.6M

Bradley Beal, $46.7M

Devin Booker, $36M

Deandre Ayton, $32.4M

Cam Payne, $6.5M



5 players totaling $169.4M, with 10 roster spots to fill, and a Super Tax Apron of $179.5M this season.



spotrac.com/nba/phoenix-su… 2023-24 Phoenix #Suns SalariesKevin Durant, $47.6MBradley Beal, $46.7MDevin Booker, $36MDeandre Ayton, $32.4MCam Payne, $6.5M5 players totaling $169.4M, with 10 roster spots to fill, and a Super Tax Apron of $179.5M this season. 2023-24 Phoenix #Suns SalariesKevin Durant, $47.6MBradley Beal, $46.7MDevin Booker, $36MDeandre Ayton, $32.4MCam Payne, $6.5M5 players totaling $169.4M, with 10 roster spots to fill, and a Super Tax Apron of $179.5M this season.spotrac.com/nba/phoenix-su…

Landale is a restricted free agent, which allows the Suns to match offers for the Australian. After another solid season as a backup big man, he may have played out of Phoenix’s reach.

The Phoenix Suns are looking at former lottery picks to add to their lineup

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly hold a workout for Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson. Parker, the No. 2 pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, didn’t play last season. No team was willing to give him a contract.

Parker played 12 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. He has played just 31 games since 2019.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. https://t.co/cp8f2sZvwq

Johnson, on the other hand, has been much more relevant than the former Celtic. The No. 8 pick of the 2015 draft played 30 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season. Johnson’s shooting stood out with the Spurs. He hit 53.3% of his shots, including 45.0% from deep.

The Phoenix Suns could sign Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson just so they have players coming off the bench. Willie Cauley-Stein, Ty Jerome, DJ Augustin and Meyers Leonard are names that have been linked to the Suns’ search for roster spots.

The Suns could trade Deandre Ayton for a little breathing room in the salary cap and flexibility. Reports indicate, however, that new coach Frank Vogel has big plans for the center next season.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns can reconsider sending Deandre Ayton to Mavericks

Poll : 0 votes