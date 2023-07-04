2023 NBA Offseason: Exploring Tyrese Maxey packages for Damian Lillard Trade, pairing him with Joel Embiid

Damian Lillard's recent trade request has sent shockwaves through the NBA. After the Portland Trail Blazers failed to fulfill their promise of building a championship roster, Lillard has made it clear that he wants out. One potential landing spot for him is the Philadelphia 76ers, and according to Brian Windhorst on ESPN, a trade involving Tyrese Maxey could be the best option for both teams.

Erin Grugan @eringrugan Brian Windhorst on ESPN: "Of the available pieces that you see out there on the board that could be offered for Dame Lillard, I think Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now. But they are not." #Sixers Brian Windhorst on ESPN: "Of the available pieces that you see out there on the board that could be offered for Dame Lillard, I think Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now. But they are not." #Sixers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What would Damian Lillard playing for the Sixers look like?

Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers

If Lillard were to join the Sixers, it would undoubtedly have a significant impact on the team. Despite turning 33 this July, Lillard continues to elevate his game year after year. His inclusion in the prestigious NBA 75 list speaks volumes about his abilities. Pairing Lillard with a championship-caliber roster could unlock even more potential and make him an even more formidable force.

With Lillard on board, the Sixers would form a new "big three" alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid, the reigning MVP, and Harden, a former MVP, already provide an immense amount of talent and skill to the team. Adding Lillard to the mix would create an unstoppable trio that could dominate the Eastern Conference.

Lillard's arrival would give the Sixers a dynamic and explosive point guard who can both score and facilitate the offense. While Harden possesses similar skills, he is a natural shooting guard. Having Lillard as the primary playmaker would allow Harden to focus on perimeter scoring, while Embiid can dominate inside the paint.

If this trio comes to fruition, the Sixers would have a legitimate chance at winning their first championship in over a decade. Lillard's arrival could be the missing piece that propels them to the top of the league. The prospect of "Dame Time" in Philadelphia has fans and analysts alike buzzing with excitement and anticipation for what this new era could bring.

Poll : 0 votes