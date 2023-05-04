2023 NBA Western Conference Champion prediction & odds

With just four teams left, many have begun making a Western conference champion predicition. When looking at the betting odds, there is a clear favorite for who will represent the west in the NBA Finals this year.

On one side of the bracket, the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors have just kicked off their series. Opposite them is the Denver Nuggets, who currently have a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns.

Right now, every sporstbook has the Nuggets as the favorites to be Western conference champion. FanDuel currently has their odds placed at +110.

Despite being the seventh seed, the LA Lakers find themselves with the second best odds behind Denver at +230. The defending champion Golden State Warriors aren't far behind them at +350. Kevin Durant and the Suns land the worst odds to go all the way at +800.

Things might look this way now, but there is still time for these lines to move. Both series are still in their early stages, which means anything could happen.

Are the Denver Nuggets a good Western Conference champion prediction?

As the only No. 1 seed left in the playoffs, it's not surprising that the Denver Nuggets have the best odds to be Western conference champion. Not only do they have home court advantage throughout the playoffs, but they've kicked off their second-round matchup in dominant fashion.

Many thought the Phoenix Suns could be a title threat after adding Kevin Durant, but things aren't looking good for them. Along with dropping the first two games of the series, Chris Paul suffered an injury that will keep him out for at least a week. It will be on Durant and Devin Booker to lead the charge as the series heads to Phoenix for the next two games.

Injuries have hurt the Nuggets in recent years, but they've finally gotten some luck. Nikola Jokic didn't win MVP this year, but he is still one of the most impactful players in the league. Jamal Murray is also looking like his old self after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

If Denver can keep clicking on all cylinders like they have been, they very well could make it all the way to the finals this season.

