2024-25 NBA Salary Cap projection could snap Jaylen Brown's $304 million record extension by $17,700,000

This summer, Jaylen Brown signed what was the richest deal in NBA history. He agreed to a five-year, $304 million extension with the Boston Celtics. However, that number could change due to salary cap adjustments and potential incentives. Now Brown has already seen that massive number decrease.

Brown signed a supermax extension, which means he can make 35 percent of the salary cap. So his salary can be adjusted as the cap is moved.

Shams Charania reported that the NBA cap projections dropped for the 2024-25 season. The cap will be at $141 million. That is $1 million lower than projections.

Brown would need the cap to be around $149 million to make the reported $304 million number. Therefore, his actual contract value will be around $286 million. Still a wealthy sum, but short of the massive number that was reported when Brown signed the deal

That number could drop again depending on the next NBA broadcast rights deal. Brown needs the cap to jump up 10 percent as previously projected to hit the $286 million number.

Jaylen Brown contract details

At the time he signed the deal, Jaylen Brown signed a five-year extension worth up to $304 million. The deal was signed in July 2023. It keeps the All-Star with the Celtics until 2029.

At the time, he passed Nikola Jokic with the richest contract value in the NBA. Jokic’s deal with the Denver Nuggets was worth $276 million.

He was eligible for the supermax after making All-NBA second team. Brown could be passed in the richest contract on the team by Jayson Tatum. Tatum is eligible for his own supermax deal this summer, and could see an even higher number next to his name if he stays with the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown hit a career-high last season with 26.6 points per game. He also shot a careerbest 49 percent from the field last season.

This year, he is scoring 22.0 PPG and hitting 49.2 percent of his shots. He is in the final year of his deal before his extension kicks in. Brown is set to earn $31.8 million this season.

Brown's salary will see a massive jump to $52.3 million in the first year of his extension next year. He was originally projected to make $69.1 million in the final year of his extension in 2028-29. That number may decline if the salary cap projections do not keep increasing as originally projected.

The Boston Celtics have made the playoffs in each of Brown’s seven seasons in the league. He has also helped lead the team to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances. He was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal. Jaylen Brown and named to his third All-Star team this season.