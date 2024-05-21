2024 All-NBA Team announcement: Date, time, popular choices & more

The 2024 All-NBA Team announcement is almost here after one of the most highly-competitive regular seasons. This is considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in the league as it validates the production and performances of several elite players. With how much talent there is in the league, it'll be interesting to see who make the final cut.

This recognition is composed of three groups that are all positionless. It was tweaked alongside the requirement for each player to play in over 65 games to qualify for league awards. This offers the opportunity for voters to take into account every impactful player this season without having to worry about position restrictions.

2024 All-NBA Team announcement: Date and schedule

The 2024 All-NBA Team announcement will be made on Wednesday, May 22, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. Additionally, fans can check out the announcement of the award live as it will be nationally televised by TNT.

Who are the popular choices for the 2024 All-NBA Team?

When it comes to this year's candidates, there are several All-Star caliber players who have made strong cases this season to be included in one of the three groups.

When it comes to First Team, the following players are favored to be included:

Nikola Jokic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jayson Tatum

Meanwhile, the second-team members are considered tricky due to the number of players who have a shot of being included. They are as follows:

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Kawhi Leonard

Stephen Curry

Tyrese Haliburton

When it comes to the third team, these are among the projected candidates:

Devin Booker

Jaylen Brown

LeBron James

Domantas Sabonis

Zion Williamson

Who are some of the stars that are ineligible for the 2024 All-NBA Team Award?

The possible selections of the All-NBA Team teams this year are stacked with elite talent and quality seasons. However, there are several stars in the league who came up short of completing the 65-game requirement.

The following players all dealt with nagging injuries that hampered their progress this season. Some of the listed athletes were able to push through the season, while some were sidelined for a huge portion of the 82-game stretch:

Joel Embiid

Karl-Anthony Towns

Kyrie Irving

Jimmy Butler

Jamal Murray

Donovan Mitchell

Kristaps Porzingis

Ja Morant

Zach LaVine

Trae Young

Bradley Beal

Darius Garland

Julius Randle